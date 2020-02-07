DeSoto holds hike to celebrate 81st anniversary

The DeSoto State Park staff invites the public to join them in celebrating the park’s 81st anniversary of its dedication day in 1939.
A moderate hike to the Civilian Conservation Corps Quarry is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at DeSoto State Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
DSP Assistant Superintendent Scottie Jackson said she would be leading Saturday's CCC history hike.
“The hike to the quarry is absolutely lovely and I think folks will have a great time coming out and hiking with us,” she said.
The event is free and open to the public — the hike features along mountainous terrain and some rocky terrain of an approximately two-mile round trip.
“Learn how the Civilian Conservation Corps constructed the original structure that you can still see in the park today,” said the DSP staff.
Jackson said although there have been previous history hikes and hikes to the quarry, they work to add in new and fresh information and some interesting, fun facts about the CCC and their work at DeSoto State Park.
“We are very proud of our CCC history at DeSoto, so we are excited to share that,” she said.
Participants are advised to bring plenty of water, snacks, lunch, hiking poles and staff is optional, and sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended due to weather and trail conditions.
The Civilian Conservation Corps was one of the better known and most successful of the New Deal programs following the Great Depression, according to alapark.com.
The program is one that benefited the forest, recreation and the men for whom it provided short-term jobs.
Jackson said at this point, they are planning to bundle up and go, but if anything changes arise, they will make sure to announce them on the Facebook page.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early or on time, so the group does not experience hold up.
For more information, visit DeSoto State Park at alapark.com, and for updates, follow them on Facebook @DeSotoSP.
DSP is located at 7104 DeSoto Parkway NE Fort Payne, AL 35967.
