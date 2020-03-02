Fort Payne BOE recognizes exceptional students

At last week’s Fort Payne Board of Education meeting, it felt a bit like city students were taking over the world as Superintendent Jim Cunningham recognized a long list of kids and their teachers/coaches accomplishing impressive things.
Leading off the accolades were three of four Fort Payne students from the Fort Payne High School Culinary team who placed first in the Alabama Junior Chef Competition in late January. The four-member team consists of Avery Payton (senior), Lauren Gonzalez (sophomore), Liliana Francisco (sophomore) and Jovany Rocha (sophomore). They competed against four other schools from across the state. Along with winning first place, each student received a $16,000 scholarship to Sullivan University.
Fort Payne High School Culinary Arts Instructor and team representative Cheri Williams said the team will travel to the Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition at Sullivan in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7-8.
The students explained the competition and served board members samples of their school nutrition program appropriate creation. Cunningham recognized Tina Broyles and Dr. Laran Adkins for the help they provided for the culinary competition.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a request for out of state travel to Washington D.C. for members of the Real Word Design Team for their national competition April 23-26. The board recognized Vanessa Chappell and the team for securing their eighth consecutive state title. Their task was to design a commercial fleet of unmanned package delivery aircraft needing to deliver a large number of packages to multiple destinations in a limited amount of time. The team competed for and won a $750 scholarship to help pay for the cost of attending the national event.
Team members are Ashvi Patel, Estefany Augustin, Tanisha Huff, Hunter Gahr, Andrew Fussell, Beth Jones and Avery Payton.
Cunningham also
recognized:
• Marcie Davis for statewide recognition for one of her sixth grade art students, Nathaly Gutierrez, whose artwork titled “Starry Night in Paris Brass Love for Music” was chosen as a purchase award by the Eye Sight Foundation of Alabama. The artwork will be displayed throughout the state for an entire year. It was one of 40 pieces included in the Jan. 26 Helen Keller Art Show at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
• Coach Selena Penton and the Fort Payne High School Indoor Track Team. Madi Wallace was the State Champion in the 60 meter hurdles. Nate Crane finished fifth in the shot put and Shane Freeman finished eighth. Anahi Barboza finished eighth in the 1600-meter run. The Girl’s 4x400 relay team finished fifth and the Girl’s 4x800 meter relay team finished fourth.
• Coach Steve Sparks and the Lady Wildcat Basketball Team for being Area Champions and Region Runner-Ups.
• Coach Austin Pannell and the FPHS Wrestling Team, which had eight wrestlers qualify for state. Riley Kuhn was the State Runner-Up in the 220 lb. division, Dawson Williams placed sixth in the 152 lb. division, Cole Blalock placed fourth in the 120 lb. division, and David Miguel placed fourth in the 106 lb. division.
• Maggie Crowe for being chosen as the FPHS DAR Good Citizen recipient.
• Col. John Walker and the JROTC Rifle Team. Kristen Fowler received the highest score in the Sporter Discipline for the State of Alabama and is considered the State Champion for the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports National Postal Tournament. The competition involves shooting from difficult positions as spectators yell, scream, ring cow bells and blast air horns. The board approved out of state travel for the Rifle Team March 19-22 to the JROTC 3-Position Nationals in Camp Perry, Ohio.
• Steve Black, Steve Chambers, Amanda Wells, Joy McClain and over 100 student winners from FPHS in the Region 3 Technology competition. These students will now move on to state competition in April. Their categories included I.T. exam, animation, audio production, computer programming, digital art, digital game design, internet applications. multimedia application, 3D multi-dimensional design, productivity design, video production, internet-based web design, and manual coding web design.
• FPHS for receiving the 2020 Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grant for $20,000. It was a collaborative effort between the high school arts with Lauren Everett and First Robotics team sponsors Jamie and Regan McClung.
• Local musicians for participating in the State Music Performance Assessment at Gadsden High School.
Cunningham and the board expressed pride in the Fort Payne students and their achievements.
