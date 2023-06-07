Hammondville council person named mayor

Hammondville town council member Janell Frazier has been appointed mayor of the DeKalb County municipality, according to the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey.
Frazier will take over the top job in the city after the resignation in March of Mayor Gene Cleckler after less than a year in office. Mayor Pro-Tem Felicia Harrison served as interim mayor after Cleckler stepped down. Cleckler had been sworn in as mayor in July 2022. He had served as interim mayor after the resignation in February 2022 of Mayor John Moore. Moore served two years as mayor before he resigned.
