Dear Editor,
I have been in the nursing home for almost seven years. I am nearly 78 years old; generally my health is good.
At first, when I arrived at the nursing home, I came in a wheelchair from “DHR” weighing 145 lbs. Since I have been here, I’ve gained 93 lbs. And had to cur down on my eating. I am capable of walking without the aid of a cane, but I have a bad posture.
As you can tell the staff has been good to me and these results tell the tale. The staff has been courteous and nice to me.
I have observed some loyal and dedicated folk among the CNA nurses and employees among the staff. That goes a long way in my book.
I love to give the administrator the “devil” once in a while, but seriously, he has my best interest and the facility at Crowne at heart. I am proud to serve my time with him.
It is my own fault that I’m here in the first place. I did not “live my life” as I should and I neglected my health. It is a miracle that I am still living. I am not going to make the details public, for it is none of anyone’s business (Romans 12:1-3).
My advice for the elderly is to stay active as long as you can, be self-efficient as long as you can. Have a goal in life, something to live for. Be thankful and forgiving. Stay out of the hospital and nursing homes as long as you can.
If you have to go to a nursing facility, I recommend Crowne. It is not heaven on earth, no place is. But to me, it’s the best of the best.
