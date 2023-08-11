Block party helps children prepare for school

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.