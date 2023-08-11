Block party helps children prepare for school

A community-focused ministry program provided more than 1,000 backpacks to children in the community during a Summer Block Party July 29.
Marked For Life Ministries, a prominent community outreach, announced the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Summer Block Party. The event, which aimed to serve and strengthen the local community, brought together nearly 100 dedicated volunteers and partners to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in DeKalb County.
The Summer Block Party, now in its second year, proved to be the largest and most impactful yet, thanks to the unwavering support of the local community, churches from across DeKalb County, and generous contributions from sponsors and donors.
The main highlight of the event was the distribution of more than 1000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies, ensuring that local children are well-equipped for the upcoming academic year, organizers said.
A number of sponsors, local businesses and individuals helpe prepare for the event. Some collected supplies at their businesses.
In addition to the educational support, the event also provided much-needed meals to families facing food insecurity, fostering an environment of care and compassion, prganizers said.
The day-long festivities featured a diverse range of activities, including music, games, and entertainment for all age groups.
Families reveled in the fun-filled atmosphere, building lasting memories and celebrating togetherness.
One of the standout elements of the event was the involvement of dedicated hair professionals, who partnered with Marked For Life to provide free haircuts to the children of the community.
This added touch of care and grooming boosted the confidence of the young attendees, leaving a positive impact on their self-esteem.
"The success of the Summer Block Party is a testament to the incredible support and
engagement of our community," said Logan LeGrande, Executive Director at Marked For Life Ministries
"We are deeply grateful to all the volunteers, partners, and donors who rallied behind us, making this event an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."
The Summer Block Party not only brought joy and excitement to the community but also strengthened the bonds between neighbors, churches, and organizations working toward a common goal. It exemplified the spirit of collaboration and compassion that lies at the heart of Marked For Life Ministries mission.
