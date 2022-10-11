Groovy Goat a beacon of owner’s self-expression

For the majority of people’s lives, they are taught that to be successful, they must go after a specific career, typically getting a nine-to-five job. The hustle and bustle of the big city can begin to wear on some people, the logical, left-brained society straining their mental health.
For Christy Plunkett, owner of Mentone’s The Groovy Goat, this used to be her reality.
Working in public service alongside her husband resulted in a decently successful life in the northern area of Dallas, Texas. However, this job in particular weighed heavily upon them, and by extension their children. The stress, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder piled up in their life. And at a certain point, it became too much for Plunkett and her family.
Needing to escape, the family moved to Costa Rica, where the couple began their healing process and tried to recover from the stress they left behind.
“We actually sold everything that we owned and we moved our family out of the country. We had all three of our kids with us and spent several years down in Costa Rica, just decompressing from that lifestyle and figuring out who are we and what we want to do with this life,” Plunkett said.
“We had two children that are young adults in their 20s and they were ready to come back and do life here. So we came back and it was by chance that we found Mentone.”
With relatives in Tennessee, they decided they wanted to live on Lookout Mountain to enjoy its beautiful views.
After moving to Mentone five years ago, Plunkett’s husband founded Honeydew Farms LLC, which is still running. Christy, however, wanted to do something more.
About a year ago, she thought up the idea for The Groovy Goat. Plunkett and a friend overcame their fear of starting a brand new business as COVID case counts started to fall and within 3 weeks of the original idea, they had a business license and a location.
Today, The Groovy Goat is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Plunkett took the space and turned it into a beacon of her self-expression. She believes that her gamble paid off.
“It was a gamble. I decided like I do with most things in my life. I go, ‘Okay this is gonna be the best thing ever and I’m just gonna do it.’ I’m not the type of person that likes to miss an opportunity and had I not opened this door when I did, I would not have been able to grow the way it has in this past year. There’s been tremendous healing and growth within me,” she said.
This idea of healing and positivity radiates within the business. Upon entering, shoppers see hilarious signs and key chains along with any number of products, including incense, mixers, coffee mugs, and even bacon-flavored CBD oil for any hyperactive pets.
The store feels like it’s been ripped from the 1960s and 1970s, with an aura of “peace and good vibes.”
And as a small business, Plunkett does what she can to support fellow small businesses.
Every product offered within The Groovy Goat is either locally sourced or shipped from another small business. All of this is meant to contribute to the human connection customers feel within the store.
“So we’re living in the age of technology, which is amazing. Technology is amazing, and we can do so many things with it. But coming out of COVID, I think people missed the connection with other people. And so, when they walk in, there’s an immediate connection. I’ve heard people’s life stories in just a 10-minute conversation. And I think we’re missing that connection,” Plunkett said.
The Groovy Goat opens Friday through Sunday. During Colorfest this weekend, The Groovy Goat will open Thursday through Sunday with extended hours.
