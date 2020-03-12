In an effort to help deliver the gift of reading to less fortunate children in the United States, The UPS Store® located at 1825 Glenn Blvd. SW Fort Payne, Alabama supports the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.
This year marks the eleventh anniversary of The UPS Store Toys for Tots Literacy Program, launched in 2008 with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Together, UPS® and The UPS Store network have raised more than $5.1 million and distributed more than 41 million books to the most economically disadvantaged children across the nation.
The UPS Store locations raise funds year-round to benefit the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to support local children and literacy programs.
Every dollar helps put a book in the hands of a child in need, and thanks to the generosity of the people of Fort Payne and the surrounding area, The UPS Store of Fort Payne will be delivering $1,011.42 worth of books to local children at Ruhama Junior High School on 13 March 2020 at 2:00 PM.
“The community’s participation in the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is a key component to the success of this promotion,” said The UPS Store franchisees Larry and Sukhie Stephens.
“This program provides us the unique opportunity to work with a nationally-recognized organization yet make an impact in our community, which is only possible because of thoughtful contributions from the people in the Fort Payne area.”
According to research, children who grow up in homes where books are plentiful go further in school than those who don’t. Children from traditionally low-education families can do as well as children from high-education families if they have access to books at home. The Toys for Tots Literacy Program continues to not only deliver the gift of reading, but also the promise of a bright future.
For additional information, visit theupsstore.com/literacy .
About the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Now in its 72nd year, Toys for Tots provides joy and a message of hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the Christmas holiday season. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.
About The UPS Store
With approximately 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location.
For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com.
