More than 58 percent of Alabamian households have responded to the 2020 Census as of May 29, 2020, with DeKalb County’s self-response rate at 48.4 percent and the national self-response of 60 percent.
Compared to the final 2010 self-response rate of 56.4 percent provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabamians response is on track.
The 2020 Census will play an essential factor in determining funds that can positively affect the quality of life in rural Alabama.
Data collected affect funding for education that includes school lunches, rural education, head start programs, adult education Pell Grants and grants for preschool special education.
Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Director Robin Brothers said Census information is vital when applying for grants and other funds to help their facility provide innovative recreational programs to their citizens and surrounding areas.
One of those grants is the Healthy Aging in Parks Grant through the National Recreation and Park Association was awarded to the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation.
According to the National Recreation and Park Association, the Healthy Aging in Parks Grant involves implementing programs designed to help people with a variety of chronic diseases manage their conditions through physical activity and health education.
Brothers said they are also one of five cities nationwide in the NRPA Rural Health Learning Collaborative.
According to NRPA, Rural Learning Collaborative Grant focuses on assessing, exploring and establishing partnerships in communities to leverage assets and overcome the various challenges faced when offering evidence-based programs and services.
“Both applications required us to use census information,” said Brothers.
Funding for infrastructure is also impacted by the Census, which includes federal transit, community development and rural water and waste disposal systems.
Also impacted is the funding for libraries across the state that provide essential services for communities that include internet access.
A recent study by George Washington University indicated almost $1,600 was returned to Alabama in 2015 for every Alabamian counted in the census. More than $13 billion was allocated to the state in 2016 from 55 programs that are partly guided by data from the census.
The following is a list provided by census.alabama.gov of some of the 2016 federal programs and their obligations to the state:
• Medical Assistance Program [Medicaid] - $3.9 billion
• Medicare Part B [Supplemental Medical Insurance] - Physician Free Schedule Service - $1.1 billion
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] - $1.2 billion
• Head Start - $138 million
• Title I Grants to local education agencies - $230 million
• Pell Grants and student loans - $471 million
• Section 8 Housing assistance payments and housing choice vouchers - $194 million
• Highway planning and construction - $797 million
• Community Development Block Grants - $21 million
According to the Alabama Counts 2020 Census Committee, a projected slowed population growth in Alabama has put the state in danger of losing one of its seven congressional seats after the 2020 Census.
All participants’ information is protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code. By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home or business.
Questionnaires and information packets were mailed to residents in mid-March. However, the 10-question Census can be answered by filling out the paper form or by calling 1-844-330-2020.
Participants may also reply online by visiting my2020census.gov.
On the home page, press the start here (respond) button that will lead you to your questionnaire.
The welcome screen will provide you with some bits of information, including the “quick and eases” of completion and let you know the process takes about 10 minutes to complete.
To log-in, it will ask you for your 12-digit Census ID that is located on the materials that were mailed to your residence.
If you do not have that information, there is also a link at the bottom of the login button that reads, “if you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
Through that link, you will verify your complete address and name before beginning your questionnaire.
The Census wants to know basic information about the people living in or staying in your household on April 1, 2020.
• How many people are living or staying in your household and the relationship of each person.
• Whether the home is owned or rented.
• About the age and sex of each person in your home.
• About the race of each person in your home and specifically whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.
The information is used to create estimates about families, households and other groups for planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone. These responses help create statistics about ethnic groups needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions.
According to the 2020census.gov, from May 27 through August 14, census takers will conduct home interviews of those that have not responded to assure everyone is counted. In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.
For additional information, visit census.alabama.gov or census.alabama.gov.
