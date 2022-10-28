UGF Campaign is underway

County has 11 funded agencies for the current campaign, kicked off last week at the Rotary Pavilion. We will highlight the agencies in each Times-Journal during this fall’s fundraising campaign.
The goal is $175,000 and in the first week the community has achieved 10% to goal.
The UGF funded agencies have been providing hope, assistance, and improving lives throughout DeKalb County for over 64 years.
Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound of DeKalb County
Casa provides services to individuals age 60 and older and to the homebound (wheelchair and bed bound) of all ages.
The also provide needed services to aging/homebound individuals that allow them to remain at home and age in place. The programs of CASA are designed to enable the elderly and homebound to maintain their independence, dignity, health and safety by providing services that specifically address their special physical and emotional needs.
All CASA services are provided at no cost to our clients and are based solely on need, without regard to income, race, social status or religion. The services of CASA are designed to keep clients safe and in their own homes.
Community volunteers are the backbone of work that is completed by CASA.
Director of Care Assurance System for the Aging and Home-bound of DeKalb County is Mike Mitchell. For a complete list of services contact the agency at 256-845-2049.
Also, an agency of the United Givers Fund of DeKalb County is CASA Helping Hands. They help provide transportation vouchers (for gas) for doctor’s appointments and helps with the cost of items such as medical supplies.
The annual UGF campaign offers all of us the opportunity to help fund the agencies of UGF. Watch the for the highlights of each organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.