UGF Campaign is underway

Elizabeth McElrath, the executive director of United Givers Fund of DeKalb County, Inc., stands beside one of the goal signs for this year’s fundraising campaign. They will be up on both ends of Fort Payne and at the UGF office on Third Street South.

 Contributed Photo

County has 11 funded agencies for the current campaign, kicked off last week at the Rotary Pavilion. We will highlight the agencies in each Times-Journal during this fall’s fundraising campaign. 

The goal is $175,000 and in the first week the community has achieved 10% to goal.

