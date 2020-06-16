The seventh edition of Bluegrass on the Rim was presented virtually by Jacksonville State University on Facebook on June 13. The concert featured Nashville recording artist Megan Mullins and top bluegrass bands Foggy Hollow Revue and Valley Road.
Initial plans were to host the event live, as usual, but due to the spread of COVID-19, the JSU Canyon Center closed its doors and gates to the public on March 14. The decision was made to carry on virtually, and the event can be viewed on-demand on the Little River Canyon Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/littlerivercanyoncenter/.
“Thanks to everyone and thanks to our National Park System partners,” said JSU Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy. “Thanks to all of the fans of the Little River Canyon Center. This year, with COVID-19 infections growing across the state and especially here in DeKalb County, we decided to provide the same great music but in the safety of your own home. This year’s concert is dedicated to front line workers and first responders, including some who have rescued people from Little River Canyon.”
Conroy urged viewers to help support operations at the Little River Canyon Center by visiting the website http://www.jsu.edu/epic/canyoncenter/ and clicking the “Make a Gift” link to donate.
He then introduced Matt Switzer of the National Park Service, who offered a quick update on the agency. Switzer said music is an important part of local culture, and there’s no better way to explore the local culture than by listening to bluegrass music. He recognized local first responders and law enforcement agencies and urged visitors to remain safe. He said Canyon Mouth Park will be reopening soon.
Event Master of Ceremony Glen Williams guided viewers through the acts, adding a spark of personality to the proceedings.
For more information on the JSU Canyon Center, call 256-845-3548 or visit https://www.facebook.com/littlerivercanyoncenter/.
