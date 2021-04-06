Fort Payne buys two new school buses

The Fort Payne Board of Education recently approved the purchase of two 2022 Blue Bird Type “D” passenger T3FE 3909 buses with rooftop air conditioners for $123,520.00 each. The school system is purchasing the school buses through Sourcewell using a pre-approved cooperative purchasing agreement approved by the Alabama State Department of Education, for a total investment of $247,040.00.
The action was taken at the March 26 meeting, which was moved up to an earlier time due to a severe weather threat. Superintendent Jim Cunningham announced he would dismiss school early that day and expressed his appreciation to Anthony Clifton, director of the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency. There ended up being no damage to school property.
Cunningham also announced that students will return from spring break for face to face instruction on Thursday, April 8. He said April 6-7 would be virtual (remote) learning days for students due to COVID vaccinations for Fort Payne City Schools.
In other business, the school board:
• reviewed the school system’s yearly audit report presented by Billy Massey, CPA. Cunningham thanked the entire financial staff for doing a great job as reported in the financial audit and thanked MDA Professional Group for their work with the school system.
• accepted resignations due to retirement of Fort Payne City Schools Payroll Clerk Rita Chapman, Fort Payne Middle School Lunchroom Manager Kattie Garrard and Wills Valley Elementary School Library Aide Sharon Nappier, The board also accepted the resignation of Melissa Campbell, 4th Grade Teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School, effective July 31, 2021.
• approved additions to the substitute personnel list for the 2020-2021 school year.
• approved the Fort Payne City Schools 2021-2022 Academic School Calendar (August 10-May 26), 2021 ACCESS Summer School and Credit Recovery Program schedule and the 2021 Summer Drivers Education schedule.
• approved a budget amendment and the local Textbook committee’s recommendation to adopt the entire list of state-approved textbooks in the area of Mathematics for the 2021-2022 school year, as submitted.
• approved the February 2021 financial statements and bank reconciliation reports.
• listened as Cunningham congratulated both the JV and Varsity Winterguard Teams for outstanding performances at the SCGC Alabama/Mississippi State Championships. He said the JV team placed 5th and had one of their best performances of the year. The Varsity team earned a silver medal with a 2nd place finish. This was also their best performance of the season.
• approved April 22, at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Central Office as the date, time and place of the next regular Board meeting.
