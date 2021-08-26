UFO Days event returning to Fyffe this Saturday

Fyffe’s famous UFO Days (Unforgettable Family Outing) festival is still on schedule for this weekend, Aug. 28, with entertainment and hot air balloon rides being offered throughout the day. This will be the first UFO Days in two years, but with new health and safety precautions put into place. “We’re going to ask that people respect the social distancing [guidelines] as much as possible,” says Brandi Clayton, town clerk of Fyffe. Gates will be open at 9 a.m., with entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.
“We want everybody to enjoy [the festival], but also be safe, and be careful as well,” Clayton says. The largest challenge for this year will be keeping the perimeters clean and sanitized, while encouraging people to mask up during the day. Clayton has also emphasized that while the festival will not be indoors, people should still be respectful of the social distancing guidelines.
The hot air balloon rides will cost $200 per person, and the town is seeking volunteers to help with the balloons. Food and merchandise vendors will be set up throughout the day. The entertainment schedule for this year will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature artists such as JT Clark and Jay Jenkins, Brandon Elder and Willie Underwood & Family. For this year’s festival, Clayton has confirmed that the 5k and Fun Run will not be hosted.
UFO Days can be traced back its earliest roots to the winter of 1989, when multiple sightings were reported of what had been believed to have been a flying saucer. The festival itself, however, has only been around for only sixteen years to commemorate the events of that year.
Below is a list of the scheduled entertainment:
• David Dawson and Tami Avans of K&D Productions - 10 a.m.
• JT Clark and Jay Jenkins - 12 p.m.
• Country Case (Trent Slaton) - 1 p.m.
• Danny Lee - 3 p.m.
• Nature’s Way - 4 p.m.
• Willie Underwood & Family - 5 p.m.
• Still Kickin’ - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Brandon Elder - 8 p.m.
