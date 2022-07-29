Hammondville Mayor Pro Tem Gene Cleckler was sworn into office as Mayor Tuesday night.
Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell conducted the ceremony, giving Cleckler the oath of office, who swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Alabama.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Hammondville Mayor Pro Tem Gene Cleckler was sworn into office as Mayor Tuesday night.
Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell conducted the ceremony, giving Cleckler the oath of office, who swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Alabama.
Cleckler said he was excited and looking forward to seeing some growth in Hammondville.
"I am very excited. I can't express," he said. "When I first got on the zoning board and started doing this, I was really excited to get involved. Now, I think I am very involved."
Cleckler said one of the initiatives the town has seen success in was Hammondville's Hamfest and feels the new baseball field would add to their growth.
He also took the opportunity to recognize Bobby Ledbetter of Twin City Used Cars for donating a bull horn to the town.
"This year, Bobby Ledbetter loaned me this horn for our Hamfest. It was really nice to be able to announce things," he said. "He let me borrow it, then donated it to us so we may use it for other things. It's going to be a real asset for us here in Hammondville."
Ledbetter thanked the mayor, noting Hammondville is getting a great mayor.
In other business, the council discussed placing a speed bump on the north end of Carmichael Road due to the high-speed concerns by residents.
The council decided to get a quote and speak with Ladd Environmental Consultants and Wiregrass Construction, the contractor set to start the Carmichael Road Project in the next few weeks.
The council also:
• approved the June 7, 2022 minutes and financial statement.
• approved the payment of $600 a month to Hammondville Attorney Jeff McCurdy, who was hired in May.
• approved paying Brody Johnson $200 for the maintenance work conducted before and during the Hammondville Hamfest.
• approved a one-time stipend of $1000 for Hammondville Fire Chief Craig Hall, who volunteers his time and efforts towards the volunteer fire department for many years in addition to working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilman Hall abstained from voting.
• approved adopting the HB2 Gas Resolution to continue receiving the gas tax.
• approved to rescind the motion/decision to abandon the road closing between the new baseball field and the Hammondville Town Hall.
• approved the annual renewal fee of $300 for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency LETS Access, a police computer mobile program.
• approved the payment of $15,100 to Ladd Environmental Consultants for the engineering design ($12,100.00) and bidding services ($3,000) for the Carmichael Road Project. Mayor Cleckler said the projected fees were under $20,000.
• approved the surplus of the old Hammondville Police Car, taking three bids.
• approved the purchase of a football ad in the Times-Journal for the upcoming 2022 football season.
• approved to allocate $250 toward the patching on Palmer.
• approved the payment of $1,797.00 insurance premium due on the new police and fire trucks.
• approved the nominations of Felicia Harrison and Stephanie Windom to fill the remaining vacancies in the Planning Committee. Place Five Councilman Ben Windom abstained from voting.
• approved moving the next council meeting to Aug. 9, resuming regular schedule on Sept.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Hammondville Fire Hall.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:51:15 AM
Sunset: 07:46:51 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 05:51:59 AM
Sunset: 07:46:02 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 75%
Sunrise: 05:52:44 AM
Sunset: 07:45:11 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 05:53:28 AM
Sunset: 07:44:19 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:54:12 AM
Sunset: 07:43:26 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:54:57 AM
Sunset: 07:42:31 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 11
A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 05:55:42 AM
Sunset: 07:41:35 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 11
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.