Renfro announces new owners

Renfro Brands, the leading manufacturer and marketer of socks and a major employer in DeKalb County, has announced new ownership with a private, family-owned investment holding company founded in 1975, The Renco Group, Inc.
Based in New York, The Renco Group, Inc. has more than $5 billion in portfolio company revenues and 15,000 portfolio employees world-wide, Under the new ownership, investment will focus on consumer connectivity, operational agility and brand management, according to a press release. It touts how Renco provides their affiliates “with the long-term stability and support necessary for its management teams to maximize the inherent value of their companies.”
The Mount Airy, NC-based Renfro Brands was founded in 1921 and operates facilities in Fort Payne and Cleveland, Tenn. The company also has a global presence in Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Japan, and China. Renfro’s website notes how they “began ramping up production, adding 250 employees” in 2013 to master new equipment to improve sock quality and increase plant capacity with the aim of driving $250 billion in new “Made in America” purchases over the decade to follow. According to the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority’s industrial directory, Renfro Corp. was established at 3398 Winn Avenue in Fort Payne in 1992 and currently employs 650 people.
Renfro is the largest hosiery mill operating in the former “sock capital of the world” where approximately 125 mills operated during the peak of the domestic sock industry in the 1990s. Unemployment rates skyrocketed to nearly 17 percent when all but 14 of those mills closed after Congress approved trade legislation eliminating tariffs on socks produced in Caribbean countries.
This isn’t the first time Renfro has changed owners. There was no affect on local operations when Renfro signed a merger agreement to be acquired by members of senior management and affiliates of private equity firm Kelso & Company in 2006.
Renfro pioneered some of the earliest innovations in sock manufacturing, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating toe seams. Over the course of a century, Renfro's operation of 25 employees has grown to more than 2,000 employees worldwide who manufacture over 20 sock brands, including Polo, Fruit of the Loom, Merrell, Dr. Scholl's and Hot Sox. Recently, they have launched Loops & Wales, an online destination for discovering, styling, and buying socks.
The press release states Renfro plans to “further diversify The Renco Group's portfolio while deepening its businesses within manufacturing [and] developing a long-term strategy for growth.”
Today, Renfro stewards over 20 globally recognized brands spanning the essentials, fashion, athletics, outdoors, work and wellness categories. The brand's commitment to sock manufacturing has resulted in long, trusted relationships with large retailers such as Macy's, Walmart, Costco and Amazon as well as brand licensors.
Renfro CEO Stan Jewell said, “As Renfro enters its monumental 100th year in business, we are thrilled by the opportunity to not only further invest in talent, performance marketing and technology but to also elevate our supply chain resilience through The Renco Group's manufacturing experience. We are brand stewards and this acquisition strengthens our commitment to position brand management as one of our core competencies to create and drive more value internally and externally."
