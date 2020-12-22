Officers and volunteers throughout the county gathered at the local Walmart Supercenter last Tuesday afternoon to continue the annual Shop with a Cop event.
In previous years the county-based event saw children partnering with officers to help shop for Christmas gifts. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the event made some adjustments to continue.
Officer Jonathan Phillips said this year they gave officers the child or family's wish list and let them do the shopping.
“The officer then will partner with another officer to go to the addresses, meet the kids in the yard and deliver the gifts,” he said.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, there were around 85 applicants, but other applications were expected to come in before the end of the week.
“If we get the rest of the paperwork in, we will do another round of shopping on Thursday,” Phillips said.
He said most of the donations this year came from private individuals, churches and organizations.
“We also received a small grant from State Senator Steve Livingston from the Community Grant and that helped us out,” said Phillips.
Founder Mycah Swift, of Ider, thanked all who participated in fostering a positive relationship between youths and officers in addition to bringing holiday joy to their families.
The Shop With a Cop event was open to all law enforcement assigned to DeKalb County, including local, city, county and state.
