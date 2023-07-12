Hazardous materials incidents resolved without injuries

Fort Payne first responders dealt with two situations Monday afternoon involving hazardous materials, both resolved without injury.
The incidents did disrupt traffic: Glenn Boulevard was closed to one lane for some time Monday afternoon and evening, Exit 218 from Interstate 59 was closed for a time, and 35th Street was closed at the railroad crossing.
Fort Payne Fire Chief Stacy Smith said its’ believed both incidents were related – with two 250-gallon containers coming off a truck at the two locations. He said he didn’t know if the load became unsecured, or what caused the containers to come off the truck. The containers held a corrosive acid, and the protocol for dealing with it required a 150-foot clearance, he said. With close contact, the chief said, the material was a hazard for inhalation and skin irritation.
The container at 35th Street didn’t actually spill, Smith said, showing just some residue of the caustic material. At Glenn Boulevard, he said, there was a spill, with hazardous material running along the curb and gutter and into the parking lot of the Mapco station.
Mapco was closed and the roadway was partial blocked as the hazmat crew came in to perform a clean up.
Smith said with a caustic material such as this, that typically involves putting a powder on the chemical to neutralize its corrosive quality so it can be removed safely.
He said the spill on Glenn Boulevard was addressed first, and the road was reopened at about 6:30 p.m. at 35th Street.
Smith said the incidents did cause traffic disruption. Exit 218 was closed because vehicle exiting there would have been coming out at the sight of the spill.
He said efforts were made to get word out to people as quickly as possible to seek alternative routes.
Smith said he understands being stuck in traffic for 45 minutes is no small thing – especially in July.
Still, he said, having two hazmat spills resolved with no injuries can be considered “a win.”
Several agencies were involved in the response, Smith said, including Fort Payne police, fire and rescue, and public works departments, DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Transportation, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
