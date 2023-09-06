Ms. Pat' retires after doing hair for generations of Fort Payne people; shop to stay open

On July 28, Pat Pack, owner of Pat’s Professional Salon, retired from being a hair salon owner after nearly 60 years in the business.
Over the many years she has styled hair from the north end of Fort Payne to the south end and in-between. She is affectionately referred to as Ms. Pat.
Pack said, “I have customers who I gave their first haircut, fixed their hair for their prom, their wedding, and also gave their children and grandchildren their first haircuts.” She has also been called upon to style hair for beauty pageants and before the funerals of longtime clients.
Pat’s Professional Salon has been sold to Presley Smith. Smith is doing some painting and other updates to the salon, but intends to keep the business name the same.
Pack started working at age 15 for her uncle Randall Rains who owned Ideal Beauty Salon. “I started out cleaning, checking customers out, and answering the phone,” said Pack.
“Over time I learned the business through apprenticeship with my family. After I graduated high school Ora Cordell, who owned a salon and was on the Alabama Board of Cosmetology, taught me more about the industry and helped me study to get my license.”
Pack graduated high school at age 17 and had her cosmetology license by age 19. Ideal Beauty Salon was closed after Pack’s uncle passed away. It was at this time that Pack and her sister, Mary Bozeman, opened their own salon Gay Pariè. Gay Parie` was eventually closed when Bozeman moved away and Pack was pregnant with her third child. After a brief respite Pack returned to work for Shirlene Johnson, at a local Fort Payne salon named Aloha Salon.
Approximately 40 years ago Pack opened her own shop. Initially, Pat’s Professional Salon was located 2207 Gault Ave. N. (In the
old Stott’s Arts & Crafts building). The salon is now located at 2201 Gault Ave. N. “I was the first one to rent a space when the building was brand new,” said Pack.
Pack fondly remembers her many customers. “It feels like I’ve done everyone’s hair who lives here at some point in time. So many customers have come to me to help them prepare for their special life occasions,” said Pack. “I have always loved being part of the process of enhancing someone’s natural beauty. My friend/landlord, Pat Vezertzis, came by for a final haircut on closing day, it was a bittersweet day.”
Pack said she could not have had the success she did without the help of daughter, Chrystal Ingle and daughter-in-law, Lyrica Pack. “Chrystal was with me 33 years and Lyrica for 34 years at the salon,” said Pack.
Over the years Pack has stayed involved with the community through various clubs, committees, and charities. Pack is a member of the Altrusa Club and sits as president on the board of the Fort Payne Depot Museum. Pack joins her husband, Brent, in retirement, but still plans to stay involved with the community.
For many years, Pack has had a side business, “Pat’s Special Touch” which is a catering and decorating business for wedding, bridal, and baby showers and wedding receptions. “I plan to continue with my catering and decorating business,” said Pack. “I’m looking forward to this new schedule which will give me more time for my eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren and being involved with my church.”
