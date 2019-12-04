Toys for Tots sees nearly 300 items donated at weekend event

The Alabama Band’s Christmas in Dixie event raised a total of 269 toys for the Marine Toys for Tots campaign Friday night.
DeKalb County Toys for Tots Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said there were 27 books donated and 227 stocking stuffers were collected at the event.
“I want to thank you all for the part you played in the great success of the Alabama Toys for Tots event,” she said.
If you would like to donate a toy for a DeKalb County child who is in need, the final Toys for Tots setup for the 2019 campaign is next Friday and Saturday at the Fort Payne Walmart from 8 to 5 p.m. both days.
For more information, contact Hardinger at larueha@yahoo.com.
