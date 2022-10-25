Your online accounts, computer, and phone hold a lot of your personal, financial, and health information. Information that’s valuable to you — and to scammers who try to steal it.
Here are five things to do to keep hackers out of your accounts and your personal business.
1. Lock down your online accounts
Your password is the key to all the personal information in your account. Make it long. Avoid common words. And don’t re-use it.
If it’s available on your accounts, turn on multi-factor authentication for an extra layer of security.
Using two-factor authentication is like using two locks on your door — and is much more secure. Even if a hacker knows your username and password, they can’t log in to your account without the second credential or authentication factor.
Getting a passcode by text message is a common and simple method of authentication that only requires a phone that can get text messages.
Some accounts let you use an authenticator app on your phone or tablet to verify it’s you trying to log in. There are several authenticator apps out there, like Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and Duo.
Authenticator apps typically generate a verification passcode, like one you might get by text message or email. But using an app is safer because the passcode isn’t susceptible to a SIM card swap attack or to someone hacking your email.
An authenticator app may also give you the option to get a push notification on your phone or tablet every time someone tries to log in to your account. The notification might give you some details about the login attempt, like the account someone is trying to log in to, their physical location, the type of device they’re using, and the date and time of the login attempt. You can approve or deny the request with a tap.
Security keys are physical devices that you use as your second authentication factor. They come in different shapes and sizes. You can buy one for personal use or you might get one from your employer.
Security keys use encryption to confirm that the key is associated with your account. Some plug into a USB port. Others use near-field communication (NFC) to connect to your device when you hold it close. Security keys are the strongest method of two-factor authentication because they don’t use credentials that hackers can steal.
Only have the account remember your own devices. Don’t have it remember the device if you’re logging in from a public computer, like at a library.
2. Secure your home Wi-Fi network
Your wireless network is the hub that connects your devices. To protect it from hackers
encrypt it
change your default passwords
and keep it up to date
Some routers come with preset passwords out of the box. But hackers can easily find these passwords, so it’s important to change them to something more complex.
To find instructions for changing your router’s admin and network passwords, first, find the name of your router’s manufacturer. Then go online and search for “how to change [your router manufacturer] admin password” and “how to change [your router manufacturer] Wi-Fi network password.” Still having trouble? Contact the manufacturer directly.
Many routers let you set up a guest network with a different name and password. It’s a good security move because having a separate login means fewer people have your primary Wi-Fi network password, and in case a guest (unknowingly) has malware on their phone or tablet, it won’t get onto your primary network and your devices.
Once you’ve set up your router or are done changing settings, don’t forget to log out as administrator. If a hacker got into your administrator account, they could easily get into your network and devices.
3. Protect your computer and phone
Once your home Wi-Fi network is secure, focus on protecting your devices.
If you use a computer to go online, make sure your security software, operating system, and Internet browser are up to date. Turn on automatic updates to keep up with the latest protections.
Keep your phone up to date, too.
4. Recognize attempts to steal your personal information
Scammers try to trick you into giving them your personal information. They’ll pretend they’re with an organization you know well — like Apple or Amazon — and make up a reason they need some info from you. They’ve also impersonated FedEx, the Postal Service, the Social Security Administration, and the FTC.
If you get a phishing email or text message, report it to https://ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
5. Back things up
Back up important information you have on your computer and phone. That way, if something does happen, you can recover your information.
Providers of cloud storage use encryption to protect your data — encryption is the process of scrambling the information to hide the contents of the file. If you’re thinking about using cloud storage, find out what level of privacy or security the different services offer. Look for one that offers
