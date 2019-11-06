It’s decision time for those choosing whether to throw their hats in the political ring.
The deadline to qualify for political office and run in next spring’s Primary elections is Nov. 8, according to Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn.
Local offices that will be on the ballot for the 2020 Primary and General elections include:
• DeKalb County Superintendent of Education
• DeKalb County Commissioner, District 1 (which includes Ider, Mentone and Valley Head) and District 2 (which includes Fyffe, Geraldine and Collinsville)
• DeKalb County District Judge
• DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner
• DeKalb County Board of Education, Places 1, 2, and 5
• DeKalb County Coroner
• DeKalb County Constable, Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4
Local candidates seeking to run in the Republican Primary should get in touch with DeKalb County Chairman David Gulledge by emailing 55david@boonlink.net.
Candidates seeking to run in the Democratic Primary should get in touch with DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Mary McGuire Smith by emailing democrat@iride.at.
Primary elections will be held on March 3, 2020, with the General Election held on Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters will go to the polls next fall to choose:
• President/Vice-President
• U.S. Senator
• U.S. House of Representatives (7 seats)
• Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice (2 seats)
• Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals (2 seats)
• Alabama Court of Civil Appeals (2 seats)
• Public Service Commission President
• Alabama State Board of Education (4 seats; Districts 1,3,5, and 7)
• Circuit Court Judges (various seats)
There are various qualifications to run for office. For example, some positions require candidates to be licensed to practice law in Alabama. Candidates may be subject to filing reports with the Alabama Secretary of State as required by the Fair Campaign Practices Act. Learn more at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.
A list of those who qualified will appear in an upcoming issue of the Times-Journal.
