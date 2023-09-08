DeKalb school board approved personnel actions

The DeKalb County School Board is considering a position for a Security and Systems Technician.
A job description was presented to board members for review at last month’s meeting and it will be discussed at next month’s meeting.
Duties include but are not limited to:
Badge reader issues: Determine if the issue is technology-related or if a 3rd party vendor is necessary to fix the issue. This would include troubleshooting if the issue were POE, VLAN, or hardware malfunction.
Gate issues: This would include testing electronic equipment for connection issues or determining if the issue needs adjustment to work correctly or if a third party is required to fix the issue.
A/C thermostat troubleshooting on the network side: Testing for network connectivity. Determining if the issue is power-related or hardware malfunction. Also, be the point of contact for outside vendor troubleshooting.
Projector installs/troubleshooting.
Camera installs/troubleshooting
Cable installation
VOIP troubleshooting: Before an outside vendor is contacted, this person would troubleshoot VOIP issues and determine if outside assistance is needed to save trip charges.
Fire Alarms/troubleshooting
Intercoms & paging/troubleshooting
Promethean Board installs
A/C scheduling in portal software
Removal of old cabling
Anything else assigned by the supervisor
Salary would be based on the computer technician salary schedule.
Stipends available to position for extra compensation include Electrical, Asbestos, HVAC, CDL.
Personnel changes
The board approved a number of personnel-related actions.
The 2023-2024 Coaching Supplements were approved by the board.
The following leaves of absence were approved:
• Ashley Blanks - Pre-K auxiliary - Plainview High School - 8/14/23-9/29/23
• Stephanie Martin - business education teacher - Fyfe High School - 8/1/23-8/31/23
• Jo Poole - assistant to federal programs - DeKalb County Technology Center - 8/14/23-9/29/23
• Traci Roper - itinerant EL teacher - District - 8/15/23-5/24/24 - Intermittent
• Betty Bowman - CNP worker - Fyffe High School - 8/1/23-10/1/23b
• Huel Brinston Brock - bus driver - Ider Special Services Center - 8/3/23-5/24/24
• Jessica Corsentino - Pre-K teacher - Collinsville High School - 7/31/23-10/13/23
• Christy Cooper - English Language Arts teacher - Plainview High School - 8/28/23-9/8/23
The following resignations were approved by the board:
• Kodie Smith - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 8/8/23
• Ryan Clark - P.E. and drivers education teacher - Sylvania High School - resignation - 7/31/23
• Leisha Hancock - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Geraldine High School - resignation - 8/31/23
• Karen Holcomb - bus driver - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 8/1/23
• Jennifer Bankston - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 5/30/23
• Kennedy Brown - certified Occupational Therapy assistant - District - resignation - 7/28/23
• Brenda Gembe Bautista - migrant liaison - District - resignation - 7/26/23
• Bris Torres Hernandez - translator - District -resignation - 8/28/23
• Hannah Crenshaw - assistant custodian (9-month/7-hour) - Geraldine High School - resignation - 8/25/23
• Will Dodd - AgriScience teacher - Sylvania High School - resignation - 8/11/23
• Jacob Malone - secondary Social Science teacher - Crossville High School - resignation - 8/27/23
• Sicily Mitchell - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Plainview High School - resignation - 9/2/23
• Alicia Seay - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 7/31/23
• Melissa Bachelor - store worker - Collinsville High School - resignation - 8/22/23
• April Hall - elementary teacher - Plainview High School - resignation - 9/1/23
Transfers approved
The following transfers within the system were approved by board members:
• Madison Stone from elementary teacher at Sylvania High School to elementary teacher at Henagar Jr. High School (effective 8/1/23)
• Molly Bowlan from elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary School to elementary teacher at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Hannah Bell from itinerant special education teacher at Sylvania High School to Middle School counselor (9-month) (Effective 8/25/23)
• Leanne Timmons from itinerant ARI Local Reading Specialist at Plainview High School to Assistant Principal at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/25/23)
• Clarinda Hambrick from Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to Intervention Teacher at Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/25/23)
• Leah Traylor from Elementary Teacher at Plainview High School to ARI Local Reading Specialist at Plainview High School (Effective 8/25/23)
• Jessica Dixon from Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional at Sylvania High School to Itinerant Special Education Teacher at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/25/23)
• Jordan Wright from Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional at Fyffe Special Services Center to Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/25/23)
Placement pending
The following placements were made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification.
Certified
• Alexandria Moses - TEAMS Mathematics Teacher - Collinsville High School (Effective 9/5/23)
• Angela Williams - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Aileen Guzman - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Dana Pendergrass - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School (Effective 9/5/23)
• Peyton Richey - Elementary Teacher - Plainview High School (Effective 9/1/23)
• Regina Britt - Elementary Teacher - Ider High School (Effective 8/25/23)
• Allison Kincer - AgriScience Teacher - Sylvania High School (2023-165)
• Iva Luther - Secondary Social Science - Crossville High School (Effective 8/28/23)
• Stephanie Scott - Middle School Volleyball Coach - Crossville Middle School
• Kayla Andrews - Physical Education Teacher - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Support
• Whitney Hall - Bus Driver - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Nancy Pruitt - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Fyffe Special Services Center(Effective 8/4/23)
• Whitney Feemster - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Geraldine High School (Effective 9/1/23)
• Sammy Wooten - Bus Driver - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/14/23)
• Maira Gutierrez Johnson - Itinerant Translator - Crossville High School (Effective 8/28/23)
• Kim Whitehead - Assistant Custodian - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/25/23)
• Steve Galloway - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/25/23)
Volunteer coaches
The following volunteer coaches were approved:
Collinsville High School
• Mike McElrath - Football
• Kelvin Stewart - Baseball
• Teddy Helms - Football, Baseball
• Shannon Griggs - Softball
• Sandra Vazquez - Soccer
• Pedro Sierra - Soccer
• Bear Jones - Basketball
• Jeff Chandler - Baseball
• Kristin Ford - Volleyball
• Chad Wills - Softball
• Erin Womack - Volleyball
• David Hernandez - Soccer
• Lydia Petty - Volleyball
• James Coker - Softball
Crossville High School
• Joshua Causey - Football, Baseball
• Jimmy Franco - Soccer
Fyffe High School
• Eli Benefield - Football
• Stephanie Graben - Volleyball
• Ricky Bryant - Basketball
• William Stephens - Baseball
• Tyler Wilks - Golf
Ider High School
• Cody Feltman - Baseball
• Jeff Whitaker - Baseball
• Steven White - Baseball
• Robert Elliott - Softball
• Shawn Traylor - Softball
• Jay Massey - Football
• Seth Finch - Football
• Jonathan Blevins - Football
Plainview High School
• Ken Mitchell - Football
• Samuel Mueller - Football
• Jason Brown - Football
• Josh York - Football
Sylvania High School
• Ryan Clark - Football
• Derek Talley - Cross Country
• Collin Parnell - Baseball
• Ryan Haney - Football
• Gary Talley - Girls Basketball
• Isabella Corbin - Cheerleading
• LaBron Hill - Golf
• Austin Wilson - Football
• Brodie Wilson - Cross Country
• William Cody Davis - Cross Country
• Justin Lea - Football
• Alex Carpenter - Football
Valley Head High School
• Shaun Morgan - Softball
• Kyle Ware - Softball
• Ben Kirby - Football
• Craig Hulgan - Football
• Jared Hulgan - Football
• Coby Harrison - Football, Softball
• Charity Michaela Worthey - Basketball
• Walter Watts - Girls Basketball
• Jordan Bethune - Football
• Rayford Bethune - Football, Jr. High Basketball, Softball
• Paul Ellis - Baseball
Contracts approved
The Board approved the following Contracts:
• August 24, 2023 Contracts Report
• Tim Arnold - Teaching Duties and Assistant Football Coach - Sylvania High School
• Rebecca Westbrook - Nurse Bus Aide - Fyffe Special Services Center
