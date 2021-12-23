Fort Payne to create a master plan for growth

Fort Payne will spend much of the next 14 months drafting a comprehensive master plan to better identify and pursue the wants and needs of the community following a decision Tuesday to work with the Birmingham firm of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood.
Urban planner Bryan King said the plan will serve as a marketing and recruitment tool while ensuring orderly growth and the wisest use of taxpayer dollars on public investments. Among the local impacts will be future land use, economic development, transportation, infrastructure, community design, housing, parks and recreation, sidewalk design, and supporting downtown businesses.
“Following strategic engagement to get feedback on what they want to happen, the public will realize that you’re working for them,” King said. “Every small step counts toward something bigger. The development of a common vision reflects your true values. We’re just helping to facilitate you through this process. It’s important to take a break from treading water and look out on the horizon at what opportunities are in front of us and challenges we need to proactively address.”
King, who previously worked as a senior planner in Rome, Ga., said he has many happy memories of time spent at Little River Canyon. He’ll lead a “deep dive” consulting local stakeholders through outreach via public engagement meetings, as well as use of social media and a website. Citizens will get to contribute their own ideas about what Fort Payne should become to enhance their quality of life.
The plan could modernize zoning laws after public hearings, and King said the information will easily adapt for grant applications seeking state and federal funds.
In other business, the Council:
• approved a 10-year tax abatement agreement with Children’s Place to incentivize the company’s $14 million investment, expected to create 40 additional jobs over the next two years due to building and equipment expansions planned at its existing plant, according to DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jimmy Durham. He said they spent $100 million in 2006, and the company has invested $61 million beyond that without any previously requested abatement.
Initially planned to house 150 employees, Children’s Place now accommodates 1,500. He noted the jobs pay $16 an hour with a $200 signing bonus, thus increasing wages in the community and raising the standard of living generally.
“I think it would really help us in the future to grant this abatement because there could be things to happen in the future,” Durham said, remaining tight-lipped about specifics. City Attorney Rocky Watson noted the “wonderful working relationship” between company and city officials over the years that should continue as long as they treat each other well. The Council approved the tax abatement.
Durham asked the Council to continue to pursue solutions to “nightmare” congestion on Airport Road resulting from traffic entering or leaving industries in that area between 3-4:30 p.m. daily.
• appointed Randy Moses and Monia Smith to serve on the board of directors for the Fort Payne Improvement Authority. Moses is an incumbent and Smith will complete the year left on the term of her late husband, Wallace. There were no other applicants.
• approved the purchase of two submersible pumps for the Wastewater Treatment Plant to replace units destroyed by flood waters earlier in the year. It was noted that this won’t affect the budget due to State Revolving Fund monies remaining from another city project that cost less than expected.
• approved a resolution to participate in the State of Alabama’s settlement of the lawsuit against drug maker Endo International PLC over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic. The state’s case against two other companies is set to begin April 18, 2022. Alabama has had among the highest rates of opioid prescriptions of any state, and the companies are accused are engaging in deceptive marketing practices that misrepresented the painkillers’ benefits and downplayed their addictive risks.
• discussed steps to install video monitoring at Glenwood Cemetery to discourage people from stealing flowers from tombstones.
• learned from Mayor Brian Baine that the ice skating at the Rotary Pavilion had generated $10,000 toward completion of the Patriots Memorial Park.
• held an executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
