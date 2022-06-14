Heat wave strains electrical grid

This week’s heat wave is putting a strain on the electrical grid, so the Tennessee Valley Authority and Fort Payne Improvement Authority are asking customers to conserve electricity, especially during the peak use hours of 2-6 p.m.
As temperatures region-wide hit an average of 94-degrees on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m., TVA and 153 local power companies across the region successfully met a record power demand, breaking the previous record for the month set back on June 29, 2012.
TVA Public Information Officer Jim Hopson cautioned that continued hot and humid weather could produce similar high power demands through the end of this week.
FPIA General Manager Mike Shirey said Tuesday that his office is experiencing some of the hottest weather so far this seasons.
“That will lead to higher energy demands to keep people cool and safe,” he said. “High power demand – especially during peak hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local – directly contributes to higher future power bills so, to help save money, we hope consumers and businesses will join us in cutting back usage.”
There are some simple ways to help reduce power use without significantly impacting comfort:
• Turn your thermostat up just one degree and use fans to circulate air.
• Close the window covering on the sunny side of your home or office.
• If possible, avoid using ovens, dishwashers, clothes dryers and other appliances that generate heat in your home until later in the evening.
“TVA and FPIA teams are working hard to ensure your electricity remains reliable during these extreme conditions,” Shirey said.
Additional energy saving tips can be found at energyright.com/residential.
Residents concerned about their ability to pay future power bills are encouraged to contact their local power company to discuss the availability of assistance programs, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
TVA and the local power companies provided 31,311 megawatts of energy on Monday, beating that previous record of 31,098 megawatts in June 2012.
Hopson credited “the resiliency of the public power system, even during such extreme conditions [to] the hard work and dedication of thousands of women and men working in TVA’s diverse generation plants, managing the region’s transmission system and serving 10 million individuals and more than 700,000 businesses across seven states.”
The intense heat and high humidity could contribute to isolated severe storms this week with potential damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, most likely during the afternoon hours today.
