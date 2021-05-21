The Rho Rho Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Gadsden State Community College has released the names of students recently earning membership into the honor society. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Miss., is the largest and most prestigious honor society for students at two-year colleges with more than 1,200 chapters on campuses across the United States and internationally.
Local students inducted for 2020-21 are:
• Collinsville
– Elizabeth Barrientos
– Aella Corizzi
– Alyson Lucio
– Ronaldo Mendoza Velasquez
– Emily Thrower
• Fort Payne
– Jayda Williams
