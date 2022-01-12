Alabama remains hot spot for COVID

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases shows no sign of slowing down with the entire state being named as high risk for positivity, and Alabama counties are breaking records for positive coronavirus cases.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Alabama has seen nearly 50,000 new positive cases in the last seven days with 514 of those in DeKalb County. The state currently has a 41.2% positivity rate with DeKalb’s sitting at 50%.
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed another 12,972 new COVID cases, the most ever reported in a single day in the nearly two years the state has been battling the virus. “It is spreading like wildfire,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said earlier in the week, noting that the virus will probably infect “everyone in the state” at some point and urging people to get vaccinated or boosted.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, nearly 5.5 million doses of vaccine had been administered with only half that number having received a second dose or booster. In DeKalb, nearly 60,000 doses have been administered, with only 30,000 people receiving the second dose or booster shot. 24,811 people in the county have completed their vaccine series.
ADPH lists the following vaccination sites for DeKalb County:
• Fort Payne Walmart
• Fort Payne Walgreens
• Rainsville Drugs
• Fyffe Pharmacy
• Kilgore Express Pharmacy #2 in Fort Payne
• Crossville Discount Drugs
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is providing updated information and guidance at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid1, as well as Facebook and Twitter, as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.