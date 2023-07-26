Former ALSDE employee faces child sex abuse charge

A former Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) employee and former aide to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is facing charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Marty Decole "Cole" Wagner was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on June 30. Wagner was booked into Montgomery County Jail on July 19 and released on a $60,000 bond the following day.
According to the arrest warrant, Wagner is accused of subjecting a person under 12, identified only by their initials, to sexual contact. If convicted of the Class B felony, putting Wagner at risk of up to 20 years in prison.
After leaving the state house as a Senate liaison under Ainsworth, Wagner began working in government relations in February. Before working for Ainsworth, Wagner worked at Cygnal polling and as the executive director of Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama.
According to Wagner's LinkedIn, he worked in Ainsworth's office for over three years. During that time, he received frequent praise from Ainsworth, who called him a "whiz kid" and a "very bright, young guy."
Wagner was immediately fired from his ALSDE position after his arrest.
