WWII vet to celebrate becoming centenarian

Earl W. McPeak and his stepdaughter, Holli Larson, share a conversation during a recent visit to Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne. McPeak, a WWII combat veteran, will celebrate his 100th birthday this week. He and Larson live in Centre and are active at St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church in Fort Payne. 

 Mark Harrison | Special to the Times-Journal

Earl W. McPeak was born in Vancouver, Washington, on Nov. 19, 1922, only five months after then U.S. President Warren G. Harding, while addressing a crowd at the dedication of a memorial site for the composer of the “Star Spangled Banner,” Francis Scott Key, became the first president to have his voice transmitted by radio.

This weekend, McPeak will become a centenarian, part of a select group of people who have lived for 100 years – or longer. Currently, it’s estimated that there are less than 100,000 centenarians living in the United States.

