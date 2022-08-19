Follow Your Art Sept. 3 in Mentone

The Little River Arts Council will host “Follow Your Art”, a sidewalk chalk art contest and art market planned for Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mentone Educational Resource Foundation (MERF) Pathway to Community Walking Trail on Highway 117 next to Moon Lake Community Library.
The art market features local artists, makers and musicians set up along the walking trail featuring colorful painted pickets, outdoor musical instruments and shade trees.
The sidewalk chalk art contest is open to all ages, choosing to work as individuals or groups. The arts council provides the chalk or participants can bring their own.
“It’s a fun way to express imaginations, share hidden skills, and possibly win a prize at the end,” a spokesperson for LRAC said in a press release. “The masterpieces will be judged in a variety of categories such as most colorful, most imaginative, best use of space and visitors to the event will have a chance to vote on their favorite chalk art. The winners will be announced after 2:30 p.m. Pre registration is not required, but is available on our website or by emailing info@littleriverartscouncil.org.”
While a relatively small fair, the artists’ mediums are varied and include fabric art, jewelry making, rock and wood painting, photography, watercolor, folk art, macramé, wood carving, ceramics, and more.
Visitors will enjoy the sounds of local musicians Larry Joe Hall, the Vegetaters and Judy Nicole Kirby.
“New this year is storytelling! Join local author, Debbie Happy Cohen, as she reads her original fairy tales which were written for adults yet equally enjoyable for kids of all ages! Some of the stories include ‘A Garden Snail named Grape’, ‘Jonah the Traveling Turkey’ and a ‘Bumblebee Named Cheesedoodle’. This will be interactive storytelling at its best! Storytelling begins at 10:30 am with a new story every half-hour until 2:30 pm.,” the release continues.
This year, Follow Your Art is a judged show. Tres Taylor will judge the artwork and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Follow Your Art is sponsored by the Little River Arts Council along with MERF with additional funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and National Endowment for the Arts.
“Please note that spaces around the MERF House are designated for handicapped parking only. Event parking is in the field just east of the walking track,” the release concludes.
