Follow Your Art Sept. 3 in Mentone

The sidewalk chalk art contest is at the MERF Pathway to Community Walking Trail on Sept. 3.

 Contributed photo

The Little River Arts Council will host “Follow Your Art”, a sidewalk chalk art contest and art market planned for Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mentone Educational Resource Foundation (MERF) Pathway to Community Walking Trail on Highway 117 next to Moon Lake Community Library.

The art market features local artists, makers and musicians set up along the walking trail featuring colorful painted pickets, outdoor musical instruments and shade trees.

