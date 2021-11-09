Chris and Denise Dupree answered a call on Oct. 14, 2021 that no one is ever prepared to receive. Their home on Alabama Avenue, with their three dogs inside, had caught on fire.
While the couple’s dogs survived the incident, not many of their belongings did, leaving the two temporarily out of work and staying in a hotel.
Denise, who was working at Not Your Mama’s Deli downtown that night, said the situation has left them scared to leave their dogs for any amount of time now, as they continue to salvage what is left of their home of nearly five years.
“They are like our kids,” Denise Dupree said. “We had a lot of sentimental things we lost, but the main things we had to go back in to grab were Chris' guitars. He has played music his whole life and that was something he would've been so distraught to lose and our ashes from our beloved dog Sylvia that passed in 2020.”
Dupree said their three dogs who were in the house on the night of the fire are doing well now.
“The dogs are doing great,” she said. “They were rough the first few days. Had smoke inhalation and several eye drops since they got dry from the smoke. All are on antibiotics, and they are still adjusting to what happened.”
Damages to the home affected the roof, windows, appliances, kitchen floors, ceilings throughout the home and water damage.
As the Duprees’ home is set to be demolished this week, they are still learning to cope with what has happened, and many people in the community have stepped up to help, including Dupree’s employers at Not Your Mama’s Deli in Fort Payne.
“The owners of NYMD and its patrons and numerous local businesses, like Roadside ‘Que, have been helping from the beginning, and we are just humbled by the help of local business owners, locals, strangers, musicians from Fort Payne, and even churches we haven't even been part of for their help. My husband has lived here his whole life as a musician and its just amazing how we never really felt alone through this.”
A benefit motorcycle ride has been organized by the American Cruisers MC Chapter 49 Lookout Mountain for Nov. 20, 2021 starting at NYMD, located at 203 Gault Ave S, Fort Payne with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event will help the Duprees. NYMD will be taking donations for a raffle that will be held after the ride. Raffle items will be posted on the NYMD Facebook page in advance to the event. For more information, visit the restaurant’s page or call 256-273-6963. Friends of the couple have also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money. To donate, scan the QR with your cell phone’s camera or search Chris & Denise Dupree on gofundme.com.
“We have gone through a lot together. We literally went from nothing and pushed to have what we had and now we are back again but I am hopeful for better days,” said Denise.
