Modern day slavery is alive and well

The date may be 2023, but slavery is alive and well in the world.
Human trafficking is modern slavery, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
It involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide, including right here in the United States. Traffickers are in it for the money, with estimated annual global profits of $150 billion. They victimize an estimated 25 million people worldwide, with 80% in forced labor and 20% in sex trafficking.
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and educate all members of society on how they can prevent and respond.
According to End It Alabama, a project of the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Alabama’s I-20, I-85, I-10 and I-65 are major corridors for human trafficking. In fact, in the United States, 40% of human trafficking occurs in the Southeast.
“Interstate 20 is the most heavily trafficked stretch of interstate in the U.S.," said Homeland Security Investigations Resident Agent in Charge Doug Gilmer. “The 140- mile stretch between Birmingham and Atlanta is known as the ‘sex trafficking superhighway.’ The junction of I-20 and I-59, and I-65 in Birmingham also makes the city a central exchange for trafficking activity.”
Human trafficking is different from migrant smuggling, according to DHS’s Blue Campaign, which works to raise awareness and prevention. Trafficking is exploitation-based and does not require movement – it is a crime against an individual. Smuggling is transportation-based and is a crime against the state – it involves the movement of people across international borders in deliberate evasion of immigration laws.
Human Trafficking victims are male and female, young and old. Cases have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. Victims originate from almost every region of the world, but the top three countries of origin of victims identified in 2021 were the United States, Mexico and Honduras.
Victims are lured with false assurances of good paying jobs or the promise of love and affection from someone who claims to care about them. Victims are found in both legitimate and illegitimate industries and businesses, including sweatshops, massage parlors, exotic dance clubs, farms, factories, child care, elder care, fairs and carnivals, drug smuggling, traveling sales crews, restaurants, hotels, beauty salons, custodial services, ground maintenance, domestic service and online and “streaming” websites. Child sex trafficking takes place when “something of value” is promised, be it money, drugs, food, shelter, security, etc., in exchange for performance of a sex act, whether live or recorded, in person or on the internet, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.
Traffickers prey on victims who lack a social safety net. They look for victims who are vulnerable for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: immigration status, limited English proficiency, poverty or economic hardship, political instability, broken homes or runaways, natural disasters or other causes. They also seek out both Americans and foreign-born individuals who are isolated from their families or who have experienced trauma and abuse.
Increasingly, young people are being targeted and recruited via social media.
“It’s been a game- changer, providing access, anonymity and a way that complete strangers can have intimate personal contact with minors,” said Jan Bell, former Executive Director of the Children’s Policy Council of Jefferson County. “In the past, pastors, coaches, relatives, friends, babysitters, anyone where there’s a physical proximity would have had personal contact with young people. Now it is different.”
She encourages parents, “Be nosy with your kids’ social media. Know what apps they’re on, check in on their accounts regularly and know when and where they’re in chat rooms.”
The Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Department of State the primary investigating agencies for federal human trafficking and other related offenses, with the Department of Defense (DoD) enforcing the U.S. military code. The Department of the Treasury identified hundreds of shell companies registered in the United States that were part of supply chains where forced labor was found.
In Fiscal Year 2021, the DHS assisted 728 victims of human trafficking, and the Department of Justice provided services to human trafficking victims in 708 cases. The Department of the Treasury identified hundreds of shell companies registered in the United States that were part of supply chains where forced labor was found. The Department of Defense reported investigating 108 human trafficking-related cases involving military, civilian and contractor personnel, 31 of which were related to forced labor.
According to DHS, following are indicators of Human Trafficking:
• Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?
• Has a child stopped attending school?
• Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?
• Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?
• Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?
• Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?
• Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?
• Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?
• Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?
• Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?
• Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?
• Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?
• Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?
Not all indicators listed above are present in every human trafficking situation, and the presence or absence of any of the indicators is not necessarily proof of human trafficking. But if you suspect that a person may be a victim, call the Homeland Security Investigations toll-free tip line at 1-866-347-2423.
For confidential help and information 24 hours a day, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, or text “BEFREE” or “HELP” to 233733, or email help@humantraffickinghotline.org. Note: email response is not immediate; if you seek immediate services please use the phone, chat or text options.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline connects victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking with services and support and facilitates reporting to the appropriate authorities. The toll-free phone and SMS text lines and live online chat function are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Help is available in English or Spanish, or in more than 200 additional languages through an on-call interpreter. Hearing and speech-impaired individuals can contact the Trafficking Hotline by dialing 711, the free national access number that connects to Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS).
In 2021, the hotline received a total of 50,123 calls, texts and online chats and tips. Since its inception, the hotline has reported 679 cases of human trafficking in Alabama, with 1,571 victims identified.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign invites members of the public to attend a free webinar which provides an overview of what human trafficking is, the indicators, how to report a suspected human trafficking situation and available resources to raise local awareness. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1959259778672970768.
