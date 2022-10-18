If you've ever wanted to be heard by city leaders, now is your chance. 

Fort Payne Forward is the initiative to create a comprehensive long-term plan for the community. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to complete an online survey that can be easily accessed by pointing a smartphone camera at the QR code on this page below the photo. Even those who do not live in the city but visit it for work or recreation are invited to provide feedback. 

