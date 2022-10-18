If you've ever wanted to be heard by city leaders, now is your chance.
Fort Payne Forward is the initiative to create a comprehensive long-term plan for the community. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to complete an online survey that can be easily accessed by pointing a smartphone camera at the QR code on this page below the photo. Even those who do not live in the city but visit it for work or recreation are invited to provide feedback.
Mayor Brian Baine said a community-wide event for stakeholders is planned for January 19.
Before that, they want to know what people want in terms of encouraging new housing development in the city, recruiting new retail and restaurant businesses, expanding the city's water and sewer infrastructure, investing in improved sidewalks and trails, etc.
He said this input helps to guide the creation of specific development goals for the final plan.
Once that process is completed, the next step will be creating a draft master plan that lays out strategic goals for topics such as housing and transportation, as well as an action plan to meet these goals.
The final stage will be implementation of the draft plan for public review, after which the plan can be formally adopted and the work to build the future can begin. Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TDHKLGT.
