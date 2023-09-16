Crane crew works around Big Mill water tower

It is hard to miss the looming crane towering over the Big Mill Antique Mall on 8th Street NE, in downtown Fort Payne.
The water tower is not being removed; repairs are being made to the four-story high, 133-year-old tower.
The catwalk that surrounds the water tower and the ladder that leads to it are being removed by Holbrook Erectors Inc.
Iron workers, Jake Holbrook and Lloyd Lewis were suspended in the air Thursday on scaffolding that hung from the crane boom being operated by Kent Holbrook, owner of Holbrook Erectors.
"It's slow-going work, because it's dangerous," said Kent, "especially when using an acetylene torch.
"We have a five-man crew which also includes Trinity Boyd and my brother, Bobby." Holbrook said the project will most likely take about a month to complete.
Holbrook has been in the business for 40 years and has been responsible for erecting steel at several DeKalb County schools, HWY 55 restaurant, Zaxby's, several buildings at Northeast Alabama Community College, Kmart, Fort Payne Football Stadium, several factories in the area, and the new hotel being built on Jordan Road in Fort Payne.
In addition to removing some of the damaged metal the project also involves replacing some of the horizontal braces due to corrosion.
The corrosion is a result of more than just time and weather. "Birds, especially pigeons tend to perch on the catwalk and braces and the bird droppings are acidic and eat away at the metal," said Stephen Brewer, DDS; owner of the building.
Prior to hiring Holbrook Erectors, Brewer had a structural engineer inspect the tower. "The engineer used a drone to do a thorough inspection," said Brewer.
"Additional work has also been done on the subflooring and a tree will be removed from the courtyard that is rubbing against the roof of the building."
The upstairs portion of the Antique Mall will be closed when the mall reopens. Renee Lyons, manager of Big Mill said.
"Vendors are doing a nice job of keeping their booths and shelfs filled with merchandise in anticipation of the reopening of the first floor."
"We are keeping the upstairs closed as part of the fire safety plan," said Dr. Brewer. "Once the work is complete an inspection will still be required by state and local Fire Marshalls before we reopen the mall and the event space."
Brewer bought the property in the early 90s and has made many improvements
to the property over the years. A new sprinkler system will keep the
building up to code and plans are in the making for eventually adding more
parking to accommodate the event space.
"I want to see this historic building here for future generations to enjoy,"
said Dr. Brewer.
