Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt provided an update on the Chavies culvert project during Monday night's council meeting.
During the Nov. 15, 2021 council meeting, the council approved the demolition bid of the existing culvert because of cracking and sagging that was beginning to be a hazard.
Due to the proposed estimated total of the project being over the $50,000 threshold for capital improvement, he said they had to bid it out for three week and run it in the paper to comply with the state bid laws the city must abide by.
The bids were opened and introduced to the council for consideration. On Jan. 6, 2022, the council adopted Resolution 1-6-2022 (C), awarding the bid for Chavies culvert to Gillespie Construction, LLC out of Jasper, Alabama, at $119,691.00.
Lingerfelt said a pre-construction meeting was held on Jan. 19 with a projected start date of Feb. 14, pending the ordered steel arriving as anticipated.
Councilman Bejan Taheri said based on his experience, the steel may not arrive on time.
"From the start date, there will be 40 working days to complete the project, weather permitting," he said. “Then there’s about two weeks of rebuilding the road over the top of it after that.”
Lingerfelt said their target opening date is May 1, 2022, based on the current timeline and provided the material arrives on time.
“I am hoping for that. All I can do is try to get everything lined up,” he said. “At the next meeting, we will bid out the dirt work to go over the top.”
Once the culvert is completed and has sat for a few days, the dirt work will begin with gravel and asphalt. Lingerfelt said the guardrails would also be included in the dirt work package.
“It’s 30 feet wide with a 20-foot asphalt area,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot wider than it was before.”
Councilman Rickey Byrum said they know it's an inconvenience for a lot of people in that area, but safety was the main concern.
“It’s something we are working real hard on and trying to keep everything planned so we can have the next step ready,” said Lingerfelt.
The council also:
• approved participating in the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant referred in the meeting as the (100) person facility grant.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
• accepted Tommy Lewis's retirement after 30 years of service to the Rainsville Police Department. The council commended Lewis on his many years of service and dedication to the City of Rainsville.
“We appreciate the hard work that he has done for the past 30 years,” said Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins. “He’ll be missed.”
• approved moving Anthony Baldwin from part-time to the full-time dispatcher to replace Tommy Lewis.
• approved hiring Amy Silvers as a part-time dispatcher to replace Anthony Baldwin.
• approved raising the Parks and Recreation Seasonal Employee salary from $7.50 to $9 an hour.
• approved training and travel request for Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright and Training Officer and Fire Science Career Tech Program Instructor Jason Brannan in Tuscaloosa.
• approved training and travel request for Jonathan Haney and Austin Langley of the Rainsville Police Department in Huntsville.
• approved the purchase of intoxilyzer kits from CMI Inc. at the cost of $1,702 for the Rainsville Police Department.
• Approved the annual reporting system from ESO at the cost of $4,200, an integrated suite of software products for emergency management system agencies, fire departments and hospitals that helps collect and share reports and analyze critical information to improve community health and safety.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
