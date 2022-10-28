With Halloween happening Monday, many communities will consider this entire weekend for a celebration of All Hallow’s Eve.
The current events are listed below:
Rainsville Spooktacular
Where: Rainsville City Park
When: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.
Henagar Trunk or Treat
Where: Henagar City Park
When: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Collinsville’s Day of the Dead
Where: Downtown Collinsville
When: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
DeSoto State Park Spookapalooza
Where: DeSoto State Park Campground
When: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 3:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.
Spooks, Tunes, and Boogie Down in the Pines
Where: 137 CR-617, Mentone
When: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 5:00 P.M.
PV Slaughterhouse
Where: 592 Sam Ellis Dr. NW,
Rainsville
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 31
Time: 7:00 P.M. to 12 A.M.
DeKalb Animal Hospital Howl-O-Ween
Where: Rotary Pavilion
When: Sunday, Oct. 30
Time: 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Collinsville Trunk or Treat
Where: Main Street Collinsville
When: Monday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
RTI Trunk or Treat
Where: Rainsville Technology Inc.
When: Monday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Halloween at the Fort Payne Opera House
Where: Fort Payne Opera House
When: Monday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Fort Payne Block Party
Where: VFW Fairgrounds
When: Monday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
