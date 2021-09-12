Rotarian Terry Gillis hosted Jonathan Abernathy of Jubal-Lee Farms during their 31 August meeting. Jonathan spoke to the Rotarians about how his farm’s resourcefulness in growing healthy food is not only a benefit to his customers, but also serves the community. Jonathan’s “Farm to School” program provides fresh seasonable vegetables and strawberries to our local students in DeKalb County, enriching the diets of our children and providing life and variety to the standard school menu. Jubal-Lee farms is among a core group of local farms utilizing organic farming methods which are now supporting our school cafeterias. Jonathan also relayed his implementation of an “honest stand,” where he provides fresh vegetables for donations on the side of the road in front of his farm. Jonathan’s vision for this fledgling project is for it to develop into a more robust future enterprise, ultimately culminating in his farm’s “Gathering Place.”
For more information and location of the farm, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Jubal.Lee.Farms
