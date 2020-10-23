School board gets update on construction projects

City Superintendent Jim Cunningham offered updates on several items at this week’s Fort Payne Board of Education meeting, including the future of the new school construction, new tennis courts and improvements to the track.
He said it looks like Little Ridge Intermediate School should be completed by February with an occupancy date of next fall. The first overhead inspection was scheduled before replicating the work through the rest of the school.
“It’s looking much better since the school board toured the property this summer,” Cunningham said. “Roads are being constructed into the school grounds.”
Eight new tennis courts jointly built with the city of Fort Payne are nearing completion this week at Fort Payne High School. Improvements were also discussed on the running track so it can be rubberized and restriped to be available for hosting a school track meet in the spring. Cunningham described it as more of a repairing of the existing track for one more season rather than being a completely new resurfacing. Nevertheless, he told board members it should look noticeably better. He reminded board members about upcoming cross country meets and football games.
Cunningham was asked about the performance of two new 100% electric school buses and reported that they’ve been “working great” as part of the system’s fleet, which has had zero deficiencies this school year. He said that reflects on the quality of work performed by the school bus maintenance crew.
In other business, the board:
• approved five out-of-state trips for the Fort Payne High School wrestling team to meets at Dade County High School, Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, Chattooga High School in Summerville, Trion High School and Armuchee High School in Rome, as requested by principal and athletic director Brian Jett. Cunningham said he will be tasked with contacting those schools and making sure they are safe environments for the kids to visit.
• authorized the Central Office to post for public comment the Fort Payne Board of Education policy manual. Cunningham said the document brings board policy in line with the latest legal developments identified by the Alabama Association of School Boards. The manual will be shared online at https://www.fpcsk12.com/domain/61.
• accepted personnel matters including the resignations of Ronnie Crabtree as Central Office administrator and Karen King as first grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary, both for retirement, as of Jan. 1, 2021. The board approved a maternity leave request from Dec. 8-18 for Wills Valley Elementary Pre-K teacher Morgan Morgan. Lorrie Cleveland was hired as a Pre-K aide at Wills Valley Elementary, effective Oct. 8.
• voted to discontinue the services of substitute virtual teacher Susan Conerly due to a decline in virtual enrollment, as recommended by Williams Avenue Elementary School Principal Jennifer List. Cunningham said the school year started with a large number of fourth graders enrolled in virtual instruction. Conerly reverts to the regular substitute teacher pool.
• approved additions to the substitute personnel lists, effective for the 2020-21 school year for the Child Nutrition Program and classroom teachers. The personnel were cleared after background checks reviewed by school board members.
• approved the Sept. 2020 financial statements and bank reconciliation report.
• scheduled the next meeting for Nov. 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office.
