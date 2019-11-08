Library accepting groups for Candy Cane Lane

The DeKalb County Public Library wants to make Fort Payne appear even more festive this Christmas and has begun accepting applications for its “Candy Cane Lane” inside the Alabama Walking Park. Librarian Cynthia Hancock hopes the fundraising effort will become a new tradition that area families look forward to each December.
“I loved riding around with my mom and dad to look at Christmas decorations,” Hancock said. “Now families can visit the park and see this addition to the Christmas spirit in Fort Payne. Because the walking park is just across the street from Union Park, Candy Cane Lane will enhance the Christmas in the Park festivities.”
She said 10 organizations expressed an interest even before she started accepting applications, and the library hopes to see at least 60 trees ultimately go into the display, filling the grassy area inside the paved oval-shaped tracks. The decorations will need solar or battery-powered lights to contribute to the holiday-inspired spectacle.
Proceeds from sponsorships go to help the library with projects like expanding programs for children and seniors, growing genealogy programs, enhancing technology and more. The county library works closely with other libraries in the county to serve the needs of citizens across DeKalb. Hancock said Candy Cane Lane should also give visitors to the area an added incentive to visit the county next month.
Henagar’s Heart of Dixie Christmas Tree Farm is supplying 8-foot-tall trees to temporarily fill the inside of the walking park on stands. DeSoto Printing will provide 12x18 signs indicating which trees are decorated by which individuals or groups.
An individual sponsorship is $100 while organizations can sponsor a tree for $200. Individual sponsorships must be attributed to one person.
Anyone interested can apply before Nov. 22 at the DeKalb County Public Library, DeKalb County Commission, DeKalb Computers or Traci’s Florist in Fort Payne, or Camp Drugs in Henagar.
Dates for decorating will be provided upon sponsorship of a tree. Sponsors are responsible for providing decorations and lights. Sponsors will need to remove any decorations they want to keep prior to Jan. 2.
Hancock said good taste is called for in decorating trees, while a bit of family-friendly flare and imagination can make a tree stand out. For example, dressing a tree to resemble a character that kids will recognize from an animated film.
“The only requirement is that each tree must visibly have a Candy Cane of some size placed somewhere on it,” she said. “There’s a lot of creativity in town that needs to be spotlighted.”
For more information, visit the DeKalb County Public Library at 504 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
