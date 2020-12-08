Two were arrested last week by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on drug trafficking charges and more arrests are possible. More than a kilo of methamphetamine was discovered.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, ALEA Region F Task Force, along with DeKalb County Drug Unit, DeKalb County SRT and Homeland Security intercepted a package being delivered through the mail to a residence on County Road 337 in Geraldine. A kilo of methamphetamine was found inside the package. Rafael Osorio-Ramos, 20, of Albertville, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Osorio-Ramos was booked in the DeKalb County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop near Al Hwy 68 and County Road 48 in Collinsville. During the search of the vehicle, deputies found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. John Wesley Crow, 46, of Collinsville, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
"This is a prime example of how far people will go to get drugs into our communities," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "But this is also reassuring to the law-abiding citizens of our county on how far our Drug Task Force agents go to stop this poison to getting into the hands of our youth. God bless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.