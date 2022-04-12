FPHS presents ‘Tarzan’ April 21-24 at the DeKalb Theatre

After more than two years, the annual senior play at Fort Payne High School is going to be back on stage.
Even though there have been plays entered into competition from FPHS drama department and instructor Paul Crawford, this will be the first senior play after the height of the pandemic.
The senior play is held every spring semester and the cast consists entirely of graduating seniors, with the help of a few underclassmen.
The story of Tarzan has been retold many times over the years. Originally “Tarzan of the Apes” was a series of adventure books written by Edgar Rice Burroughs, written and published between 1912-1966.
In 1999, Disney made an animated movie out of the books and a new generation of children across America swung around their homes beating their chests.
In 2016 a live action Tarzan premiered, with Alexander Skargard and Margot Robbie in the title roles.
The senior play will be focusing on the 1999 movie’s re-telling of Burroughs’ Tarzan. With music and songs from the film sung by the cast, the seniors might just give Disney a run for their money.
Heisman Brown plays the titular role of Tarzan, orphaned at a young age and raised by gorillas. Tarzan’s love interest, Jane Porter, is played by Zanna Poe.
“I was really nervous at the beginning because my friends were working lights and audio, and the cast is full of people who I might not talk to every day. But now we’re all friends and talk all the time, so overal, I’ve had a really great experience,” she said.
Brown said his favorite part of the play “is a funny interaction with young Tarzan [played by Hayden Stephens], I think the audience is going to love that scene.”
There will be two versions of Tarzan, one young and one older, the younger version.
“Yeah, that scene is really funny and always fun to rehearse,” Stephens said.
As the cast and ensemble approach opening night, there is a mixture of nerves and excitement, but the excitement far outweighs the nerves.
“I’m really excited for people to see this play, and I’m so glad to be a part of it. My sister was in the 2012 senior play and since then I couldn’t wait for my turn. I hope every night is sold out,” Stephens said.
Crawford said that the students have been working really hard and explained how the talent of this graduating class really shines all throughout the play.
“These kids have worked hard and there are so many of them that I’m excited for people to see perform on stage. A lot of them haven’t even been in plays before but picked it up so fast,” said Crawford.
Opening night will be April 21st at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought from the cast and doors will open at 6 p.m.
The remainder of the performances will be Friday the 22nd, Saturday 23rd, when the doors will open at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinée on Sunday the 24th at 2 p.m.
