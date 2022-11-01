An eye-opening new report looks at the impact of the pandemic on Southerners’ lives and livelihoods, governments, civic institutions and overall well-being. It reviews 25 indicators of opportunity, as well as areas of substantial suffering across the U.S.
Among the findings in “Pandemic to Prosperity”:
• More than half of all U.S. counties have no access to trusted local newspapers, including 75% of Southern counties, and nearly 1 in 10 Southerners lack broadband internet, leaving them reliant on polarized national media or misinformation-rich social media for their news. Declining news sources can further exacerbate the political, cultural, and digital divides across the nation. Studies by the Medill Local News Initiative at Northwestern University found that local news deserts tend to be communities that are older, poorer, less educated, and lacking the infrastructure for strong broadband — a crucial means for digital news to fill the gap left by closing print-based newspapers. Nationally, newsroom staff has been cut by 60%.
• In Alabama, the gun suicide rate is 12 per 100,000 – 50% more than the U.S. as a whole. The majority of suicides involve a gun, with U.S. gun suicide rates at 5.7 per 100,000 in 2019, which was nearly three times higher than any other wealthy nation.
• As a step towards tackling the growing mental health crisis, the U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce recommends that Americans between the ages of 8 and 65 be screened for anxiety and depression. But mental health providers are in short supply across the nation. Alabama and Mississippi, where residents experience some of the highest rates of anxiety and/or depression, have well below the national average of 280 providers per 100,000 people – 115 and 185, respectively.
• Starting in 2010, the rates of the uninsured dramatically dropped with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Despite substantial federal subsidies, seven states in the deep South (AL, FL, GA, MS, NC, SC, and TN) have not adopted Medicaid expansion. As a result, 15% of working-age Southerners lack health insurance compared to 11% in the rest of the United States. In Texas, 24% of the working-age population lacked coverage, as did 18% in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi. In comparison, only 3% in Massachusetts were without coverage.
• People without health insurance are less likely to get the medical care that doctors advise for them. When they are injured they don’t get the follow-up care they need, and those that have chronic conditions often go untreated until they appear in emergency rooms. Hospitals in communities with high rates of uninsured patients become financially strapped, and high un-insurance rates have led to many closures of rural hospitals across the South. Those uninsured individuals that do get medical treatment are likely to incur medical debt. By February 2022, credit bureau data revealed that nearly 1 in 5 Southerners had medical debt, compared to about 1 in 10 non-Southerners.
• U.S. life expectancy declined the last two years, from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77.0 in 2020 to 76.1 in 2021.
• Health care is in short supply with 7 Southern states refusing Medicaid expansion which has contributed to hospital closures across the rural South. And 8 of the 10 states with the highest shares of residents carrying medical debt are in the South. U.S. maternal mortality rates are twice that of other developed countries and are highest in Southern states.
• Though Covid death rates are well below the 2020 and 2021 peaks, roughly 400 people died of Covid each day in September — about 100 times more than flu-related deaths. Comparing influenza’s deadliest week in January 2018 to COVID’s deadliest week in January 2021, COVID deaths have been 16-fold greater than flu deaths. In addition, an estimated four million Americans can’t work because of Long Covid, which is more prevalent in the South. Among Southerners who previously had Covid, one in three currently suffer from Long Covid symptoms.
• U.S. anxiety rates have tripled since the pandemic hit and nearly half of all adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in Alabama in September.
• More than 1 in 4 Southern renters spends the majority of their income on housing, and increasingly Americans point to housing as their community’s greatest challenge. In May 2022, the median monthly rent in the U.S. exceeded $2,000 for the first time. Despite that, only 68% of Emergency Rental Assistance funds have been distributed across the South.
• In May 2022, the median rent in the U.S. reached a record high of $2,002 per month. As housing prices have increased, so has the fear of losing one’s home. 1 in 3 Americans who are past-due on rent/ mortgage fear that eviction or foreclosure is likely. Fears are particularly high in Alabama (55%).
• More than 1 in 4 Southern renters have to spend the majority of their household income on rent and utilities. Growing housing prices are a chronic problem across the U.S. And a fast increasing share of Americans (now almost half) say lack of affordable housing is a major problem in their area.
• State and local officials that speed up the distribution of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds can stabilize renters and landlords alike, but many Southern states including Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia have distributed less than half of their federal ERA funds.
• The U.S. has been experiencing a severe housing shortage since the Great Recession when new home construction dramatically declined — driving up home prices over the decade without commensurate increases in income.
• Child poverty — considered the greatest threat to children’s healthy brain development — has spiked again to 17% following the expiration of monthly Child Tax Credits.
• Women’s employment rates remain 1.2 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels in part due to child care being in short supply. Approximately 2 million parents of young children cut their work hours and 1 million couldn’t look for work due to lack of child care. The U.S. government invests significantly less in child care than other wealthy nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.