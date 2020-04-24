DeKalb County resident Regina McCullough has begun a “thank you card” project to lift the spirits of first responders at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. They have been facing the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lee County.
She said she plans to send the cards to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika because of how hard they got hit.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Lee County has 333 COVID-19 confirmed cases and is the third highest in the state following Jefferson County with 766 and Mobile County with 792 as of April 23, 2020.
McCullough said what prompted the idea was her personal experience as a mother with two daughters working on the front lines against the coronavirus.
“My oldest Laura McCullough is a nurse at East Alabama Medical Center, and they have been hit very hard with the COVID-19 and my youngest, Kate McCullough, is an EMT and works for 911. They were born and raised in DeKalb County and are both on the front lines,” she said.
McCullough said she keeps in contact daily to find out how they are doing and if they are staying safe.
“So I thought since school is not in right now and I called some moms that I knew and asked them if they would please ask their children to make some cards,” she said.
The cards involved thank you cards, “thinking of you” cards to let first responders know they are thinking of them and they are appreciated.
“I called Elizabeth Isabell first, and she got on the phone and started calling her moms group to encourage their kids to make some cards. I have over 20 so far and I have them coming in every day,” said McCullough.
“I think this will help their morale and make them feel better, letting them know they are appreciated. Once I get a good little collection, I am going to send those down to be distributed to the nurses and doctors,” McCullough said.
The cards she has received so far are composed of an array of colors and designs and some include messages of thank yous, while others are colorful pictures.
“The cards are just precious; they are wonderful. I am thinking they are going to be a morale booster for the nurses, paramedics and doctors who are overworked, tired and on mandatory overtime,” said McCullough.
She said they had multiple employees who have caught the coronavirus while taking care of their patients.
They are short of supplies and they are worn out.
McCullough said she hopes the cards provide a boost for all the workers during these difficult times.
“Anytime you get something from a child, you know it’s going to lift your spirits. These children are so excited about making these cards. They love it and their little handprints are on them; they are just precious,” she said.
McCullough said she lets her daughters know how proud she is of them daily; however, some don’t have that support, and the cards would let them know there are people thankful for what they are doing and that people are behind them.
“I know my two [children] are not the only ones on the frontlines, so I just think the more cards we get to distribute, the more it will make them happy,” she said.
As a community, she said, we can’t praise our medical personnel, first responders and 911 operators enough for everything they are doing.
“They are doing everything they can to keep us safe, and the best thing we can do for them is to pray for them,” McCullough said.
For those who wish to participate, you are not limited to only cards.
She said children could submit a coloring book sheet or write a little note.
“I think people need to see something good with all the negativity going on. I believe that the cards are going to boost everybody’s morale.
The thank you cards, notes and coloring sheets can be dropped off at C & H Discount Drugs North via the drive-through window.
C & H Discount Drugs North is located at 1916 Gault Ave N in Fort Payne.
