Election results certified by county officials

On Tuesday, the results from last week's Republican and Democratic Primary Elections were certified by election officials. The District 5 race for DeKalb County Board of Education appears to be settled with current school board Vice President Robert Elliot prevailing by a razor thin margin.
Probate Judge Ronnie Osborne was on hand as provisional ballots were counted. Provisional ballots are set aside from the rest in instances such as poll workers being unable to find a name on the registered voters list. As they opened boxes on Tuesday, officials found six such ballots to include.
“This is the certification unless someone contacts us within the next 23 hours to contest or challenge the results,” Osborne said.
The margin separating Elliot from challenger Joseph Lee did not appear to be impacted by those additions. Lee lost to Elliot by a mere 15 votes.
Election officials said last week that some voters had been mistakenly given the wrong ballots when they went to vote but poll workers reportedly corrected the error immediately once they became aware of it. District 5 includes Valley Head and Ider.
Lee was understandably disappointed by the outcome, but he said he "went over it and after much discussion with the judge, I decided to let it go. It was caused by human error, nobody is perfect. “
Osborne consulted the Alabama Secretary of State's office, which oversees elections in Alabama.
Lee said they decided against a challenge because "four years come around before you know it.”
A Primary Runoff election is scheduled for June 21 with a general election to follow on Nov. 8.
Alabama uses an open primary system, in which registered voters do not have to be members of a party to vote in that party's primary to select a candidate that they believe should be a political party's candidate for elected office to run in the general election.
Candidates facing runoffs include Katie Britt and Mo Brooks in the Republican primary to replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt, Shelby’s former chief of staff and president/CEO of the Alabama Business Council, finished very strongly in last week’s election, gaining 45% in a field of six candidates, including Michael Durant, who endorsed Brooks. The winner will take on Democrat Will Boyd in November.
While Republican Gov. Kay Ivey beat eight challengers to win her primary without a runoff. Democrats Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier have a runoff election on June 21.
Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler are the remaining Secretary of State candidates in the Republican primary runoff. Locally, Allen received 35% and Zeigler won 41% last week.
Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell face off in the GOP runoff for State Auditor. Cooke received 32% of the vote in DeKalb while Sorrell received 38%.
Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Jeremy Oden, who received 29% of the vote locally, faces Brent Woodall in the Republican runoff. Woodall won 26% of the vote in a four-man primary race. There’s also a runoff in the Place two seat with incumbent Chris Beeker running against Robert McCollum. While eliminating Robin Litaker, Beeker got 36% of the local vote and McCollum got 46%.
Winners for lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, and agriculture commissioner are all set.
If someone voted in a primary election and wants to vote in a primary runoff election, they must vote in the primary runoff election of the same political party that they chose in the primary election. However, if they did not vote in a political party's primary election and would like to vote in the primary runoff election, they may choose which political party's primary runoff election they would like to vote in.
Editor's note: Staff writer Cinthia Rico contributed to the reporting for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.