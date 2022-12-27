More details on latest wreck at Joe's Truck Stop

More details have emerged about a Dec. 23 accident at Joe's Truck Stop.
According to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis, the accident involved a single vehicle box truck with three occupants inside.
The male driver, age 38, a female passenger, age 39, and a juvenile occupant were all transported to Huntsville Hospital. Their names and condition were not available at press time Tuesday.
Davis said the driver was coming down Wallace Avenue when it appears he had some brake issues. He made it down the side of Lookout Mountain and then ran off the side of the road and overturned.
Davis said the accident remains under investigation.
It is unclear whether the driver stopped at the brake check station at the top of the mountain that was added to encourage truck drivers to stop so they do not start down the incline at full speed. The brake check station is voluntary.
At the time of the accident around 1 p.m., first responders were preparing for the onset of a a bitterly-cold winter storm that ended up causing fatalities across the nation and prompted the opening of multiple warming centers.
