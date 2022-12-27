More details on latest wreck at Joe's Truck Stop

JD Trammell of the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency inspects a truck that overturned at the notorious “Joe’s Truck Stop” at the base of Alabama Highway 35 in Fort Payne, Alabama, on Dec. 23, 2022.

 by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com

More details have emerged about a Dec. 23 accident at Joe's Truck Stop.

According to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis, the accident involved a single vehicle box truck with three occupants inside.

