Education a key to saving the lives of those feeling suicidal

The rates of suicide, self harm, anxiety and depression are on the rise nationally in what the U.S. surgeon general warned is “an urgent public health crisis.”
Education is at least one major key to addressing the alarming situation. Locally, this is happening through training programs offered by the SAM Foundation to help someone better communicate with a person suffering from suicidal thoughts.
Meanwhile, the state is investing in putting mental health specialists in schools and employing peer helper programs to identify potential problems so an adult can intervene before tragedy strikes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital admissions data shows the number of teenage girls who have been suicidal has increased 50% nationwide since 2019.
The agency’s numbers show that even before the pandemic, the number of adolescents saying they felt persistently sad or hopeless was up 40% since 2009.
There are lots of theories on why – social media, increased screen time and isolation, but the research isn’t definitive.
The SAM Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3, educates communities on how to intervene in a suicidal crisis. Treasurer Nicole Goggans and her sister Julie Smith started the organization after losing their brother Sam in 2002.
The statistics have only risen since his death. Through educating others and raising awareness of the enormous problem in the culture, they hope to prevent another tragedy in someone else’s family.
“Nine out of 10 people who die from suicide suffer from diagnosed or undiagnosed mental disorders and 80% give definite warning signs,” Goggans said.
The SAM Foundation will host a Hope and Remembrance Suicide Walk on Sept. 25 at the Alabama Walking Park. Their website (https://samfound.org/) offers information about warning signs and factors while promoting online and in-person training programs educating how to help someone.
Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a counselor.
It can be difficult to open up to people for fear of being judged or feeling concern about upsetting them, but Goggans said it is important to let someone with suicidal thoughts to know they aren’t alone and can feel happy and hopeful again.
SAM Foundation refers to the 24/7 Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), as well as free crisis support services at no cost by texting “START” to 741741.
The new three-digit dialing code 9-8-8 has been designated to route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available to everyone across the United States starting on July 16, 2022.
When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.
Chat support is also an option at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the 11th leading cause of death in Alabama, which ranks close to last in the nation (48th) for access to mental health care. The time to focus on our state’s mental health and suicide prevention is now,” Goggans said.
In 2020, Alabama lawmakers allocated $4.5 million in grant funding for school districts to employ a mental health services coordinator. Fort Payne’s Mental Health coordinator is Kayla Magbie and Erin Cagle serves as the systemwide social worker. Although they assist in crisis prevention and intervention as needed, tackling conflict resolution and anger management, they also help students to become resilient in general.
Another intervention strategy in the city schools is a “peer helper” program of student-led support services to tackle problems of abuse, bullying, substance abuse and suicide in a grade-level specific curriculum. Select students trained in communicating adhere to a Code of Ethics and assist their fellow students with getting through the social, emotional, behavioral, and educational challenges they face in day-to-day life. This prevention program aims to build a positive school climate and culture because students’ safety and mental health have a direct impact on their development and success later in life.
SAM Foundation offers an interactive workshop in suicide first aid called Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST. It teaches participants to realize when someone may have thoughts of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety.
