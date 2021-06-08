Cardinal Foundation awards scholarships

The Cardinal Foundation, a support organization of Gadsden State Community College, recently awarded scholarships to nine students.
“The Cardinal Foundation exists to support the mission of Gadsden State and to provide opportunities for students,” said Mark Condra, president of the Cardinal Foundation Board of Directors. “It is an honor to recognize these students for all their hard work and to award them with a scholarship to attend Gadsden State.”
The Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation awarded Vernon “Jase” Jelks of Sardis City with the Cardinal Foundation Student Access scholarship. This scholarship is worth $1,500 and is to assist with tuition, books and fees. Jelks is the son of Vernon and Cescelie Jelks. He is majoring in general studies and plans to transfer to Auburn University to major in computer science.
The Swoop Sprint 5K scholarship is also a $1,500 scholarship and can be used for tuition, books and fees. Isaiah Walker of Birmingham is the recipient of one of three Swoop Sprint scholarships. Walker is the son of Tomeka Smith and Martin Walker. He is majoring in civil engineering and plans to graduate in the fall of 2022.
Erica King is also a recipient of the Swoop Sprint 5K scholarship. King is from Centre. She and her husband, Kerry, are proud foster parents. She is currently majoring in nursing. She will graduate in December 2022 and hopes to be a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit.
Robert “Robb” Corker of Oxford is the third recipient of the Swoop Sprint 5K scholarship. Corker is the son of Kathy Wyman, Rick Williams, Robert Corker and Karin Suarez. He is majoring in general studies with an emphasis on music. He plans to graduate in May 2022 and pursue a career in music or journalism.
The Gerald Acker scholarship is $2,000 and awarded to a student enrolled in the Electrical Technology program. This year’s recipient is Trevor Arnold of Collinsville. He is the son of Lance and Valerie Arnold. He is majoring in HVAC and electrical technology. He will graduate after the summer semester with a degree in HVAC and in the summer of 2022 with a degree in electrical technology.
The Alabama Homebuilders Construction Scholarship is a $600 scholarship to a student enrolled in the Construction Technology program. Hudson Howle of Rainbow City is the scholarship recipient. He is the son of Todd and Susan Howle. He plans to graduate in the summer of 2022.
Tre’ Mitchell was also awarded the Alabama Homebuilders Construction Scholarship. Mitchell is married to Daija, and they have a son named Yosan. Mitchell is originally from Portsmouth, Va. He is majoring in construction technology and plans to graduate in May 2022. After graduation, he hopes to be a general contractor.
The Benjamin Steinberg Scholarship is worth $500 and is given to a student enrolled in the Nursing program. This year’s recipient is Lisha Keith, who is a native of Montgomery. Keith is the mother of Jonathan Turner (Malika) and grandmother to Jace, Anissa and Zeena Turner. She plans to graduate in the fall of 2022 with a degree in nursing.
The Cardinal Foundation Calhoun County scholarship is $1,500 and awarded to a resident of Calhoun County. Keaton Gaines of White Plains is the scholarship recipient. Gaines is the daughter of Kevin and Samantha Gaines. She is majoring in nursing. She plans to graduate in May 2023. After graduation, she would like to continue her education at Jacksonville State University and pursue a career in family medicine as a nurse practitioner.
Since the foundation’s inception, it has awarded over $65,000 in scholarships to students.
