10th annual Bull Bash slated for Jan. 10

The 10th annual Rainsville Bull Bash is set for January 10 and 11 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night with the event commencing at 7:30 p.m.
The Professional Bull Riders Bull Bash sold out both nights at last year’s event for the first time, said Rainsville Councilman, Brandon Freeman.
He said the event would sell out again this year, and they are expecting 35 riders each night.
“We are looking forward to it, and it’s probably one of the biggest outings we have at the agri-business center each year,” Freeman said.
Director of the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center, Rafe Starkey, they are looking forward to the Bull Bash and begin preparations next week.
“It’s always a good time, and good for the city of Rainsville. It brings a lot of people in to see professional bull riders,” he said.
Starkey said the event is always big, and they are expecting a large crowd.
Advance tickets can be purchased online at pbr-bullbash2020.eventbrite.com for $15, each not including taxes.
Tickets will also be available for purchase the day of the event at the door for $20 and children five years and under get in Free.
Freeman said this year they are offering Elite Bull Tours for the first time.
The Elite Bull Tour tickets feature event admission with premium seating, behind the scenes tour, and are only available on Eventbrite.
Freeman said the gates for the Elite Bull Tour open at 5 p.m.
We encourage everyone to come out, it’s a big deal, and we would suggest people pre-order tickets,” he said.
According to Freeman, this is the only PBR event in the state of Alabama.
Event originators are Rickey and Selena West, owners of Bucking Bulls in Fyffe who’s bulls have been making an appearance at the Bull Bash since 2011.
Starkey credits Rickey West for putting the bull bash on saying he does “all the footwork.”
“Rickey is a personal friend of mine, I worked with him,” Freeman said. “He and Selena are great people.”
Although the event is currently featured on Friday and Saturday nights, Freeman said on Thursday they host a special needs event.
This special event features special needs students from every school in the county, along with multiple volunteers, said Freeman.
The Rainsville PBR Bull Bash 2020 is proudly presented by Landers McLarty Ford and DeKalb Farmers Co-op.
For updates or information and a link to preorder tickets, visit Rainsville Bull Bash on Facebook.
The Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center is located at 1571 McCurdy Avenue North Rainsville, AL.
