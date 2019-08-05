Today

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.