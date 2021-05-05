On April 13, Fort Payne Rotarian Bill Mitchell, Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah district commissioner, hosted fellow Rotarian Tyler Powell, executive for Sequoyah and Etowah Districts, who provided an update on current activities and future of The Greater Alabama Council, which serves 22 counties in North and Central Alabama. Powell explained how Boy Scouts of America gives thousands of young people in our area the ability to grow into young adults who make a positive impact in our communities. Scouts learn how to lead, the importance of service to others, and how to respond in a crisis.
The Boy Scouts’ vision is to prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Law. We achieve this through thousands of dedicated, talented volunteers and a small number of professional staff.
On 24 April, Powell hosted Cub Scouts from across the Sequoyah District at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion, where they competed in the annual Pinewood Derby event. Trophies for the top winners were presented, and the Cub Scouts will now compete in the District Competition in Leeds, AL on May 8, 2021.
On 25 April, Mentone's Cub Scout Pack 106 held its annual awards ceremony where Scouts earned their next rank, including Ben Killian and Will Allgood, making their proud Rotarian and Eagle Scout fathers proud.
If you would like to make a difference in the development of young men and women, you can. Your Friends of Scouting gift will ensure that local camps, programs and leadership remain great for all Scouts in Alabama now and for years to come.
Visit https://secure.swell.gives/boyscoutsofamerica/donations...to make your donation online.
For more information, visit https://1bsa.org or contact your district executive or Tommy Youngblood, the director of development at 205-970-0349; Tommy.youngblood@Scouting.org.
