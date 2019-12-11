Wanted Boaz man found in Collinsville

Deputies of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a Boaz man on the run from police and located a missing child in Collinsville.
Douglas Brooks Hamilton, of Boaz, was wanted for allegedly producing child pornography, according to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin. He and his 11-year-old son went missing Tuesday morning, Dec. 10.
After the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert, Gaskin said the department received a tip concerning their location. Hamilton was found at Travelers Inn Hotel in Collinsville on Tuesday afternoon. The child was also found safe, according to Gaskin.
Hamilton faces child pornography production charges. Early Tuesday morning, Gaskin said Misty Priest, 32, of Boaz, who is believed to be the child’s mother, was charged with the production of child pornography charges and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Wednesday morning, the Marshall County District Attorney’s office stated there was no current evidence suggesting the child was the subject in any of the child pornography allegedly produced or that he was a victim of sexual abuse.
