There is never a doubt how much Fort Payne supports and honors our Veterans and First Responders! Whether it’s welcoming them into the city through employment or retirement, to honoring them during special events, our city recognizes their selfless service. As we all know; however, it takes a village to continue doing this.
One very important project that Fort Payne has in work is Patriots Park. Honoring those servants through permanent brick and benches placed under lighted flags honoring our county, their individual service, and ensuring their legacy is never forgotten. The Patriots Park board is excited to have Veterans Day 2022 as the completion goal. However, it takes a village.
DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 Auxiliary hosted the Hustle for Heroes 5K Walk/Run back in November. Having over 50 runners starting and finishing on the VFW fairgrounds was a wonderful site to see. Through the generous donations, participants, and volunteers they were able to raise $9,000 all going to help fund the completion of Patriots Park. This is a great start to reaching our goal, but more is needed.
The next fundraiser is Ice Skating in Fort Payne December 17 – December 20, 2021! The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and Fort Payne Main Street are proud to present our first ice-skating this holiday season. Through generous donations and a long list of volunteers, we are excited to see this Winder Wonderland. The cost of ice skating is only $10 cash per hour with all proceeds benefiting Patriots Park. Skates are provided and we will accept skaters every hour on the hour up to 40 skaters skating at a time. Good news though, if you have to wait, we have hot chocolate and popcorn to purchase.
It takes a village to continue making Patriots Park a success! We are so thankful to all those individuals that have gotten us to this point, as well as those helping us make our goal a reality this upcoming year. Stay tuned for more opportunities to help. If you have an idea of hosting a fundraiser or donating to Patriots Park, please let us know. It takes a village to make this a legacy!
